editorial
News |  14 Sep 2020 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

MRC launches new global Billboard charts

MUMBAI: MRC today announced the launch of two new global Billboard charts – the Billboard Global 200 & Billboard Global Excl. U.S. – which represent the first authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally, based on worldwide streams and download sales. The new weekly charts are powered by MRC Data/Nielsen Music and its newly launched global product for Music Connect, the industry’s premier music measurement and analytics platform.

Please visit www.Billboard.com for a complete rundown of the top 10 of each chart.

The two new charts, one inclusive of worldwide songs and the other including all territories outside the U.S., rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, for the tracking dates of September 4 through September 10. Chart rankings are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers across the globe. MRC Data’s Music Connect provides the most comprehensive worldwide view of streaming and sales data for artists, albums and songs.

“As the steward of the definitive industry charts, we’re thrilled to unveil our global charts which give the industry insights into the most powerful artists worldwide, what songs have an international impact, as well as what songs may start trending outside of the United States,” said MRC Data and MRC Media & Info President Deanna Brown.

“Billboard and MRC Data are proud to present charts that are reflective of a world view and we are committed to the continued expansion of territories and digital service providers contributing to the global charts to further expand that reach,” said Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard SVP, Charts & Data Development. 

The first charts were announced today on Billboard.com and data is available on MRC Data Music Connect. The full charts will be made available on Billboard.com on Tuesday, September 15.

For both charts, the top 100 songs are featured on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. Billboard Pro gives members access to expansive charts and personalized analytics that track online and social network activity, airplay, sales and other audience metrics that indicate success in today's music industry. The inaugural Billboard Global 200 appears in the Billboard Magazine dated September 19.

