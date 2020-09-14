For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Sep 2020 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Check out 'Aazmayash' Balraj's new music video out now!

MUMBAI: Check out this latest Punjabi song “Aazmayash” sung by Balraj on T-series Apna Punjab Youtube and Facebook

Watch here:

“Aazmayash” latest Punjabi song was sung by Balraj. The music of new punjabi song is given by G Guri while lyrics are penned by Singjeet

After making a debut on his last song “Tere Bin” with 2.7 million views on YouTube which released on 1st September , Balraj has now released this new song “Aazmayash” again.

Tune in now.

Tags
T-Series Apna Punjab Aazmayash Balraj G Guri Singjeet
Related news
News | 14 Sep 2020

T-series Apna Punjab releases 'Dil Warda' Sung by Swar Kaur

MUMBAI: Check out this latest Punjabi song “Dil Warda” sung by Swar Kaur on T-series Apna Punjab YouTube channel out now. Watch here:

read more
News | 01 Jun 2018

New track 'Att Swag' is sure to put you in a party mood

MUMBAI: T-Series Apna Punjab Att Swag would take you on a party swing, with its groovy beats. With all those funky visuals, swagger looks of artists and that pumping music is all you need for a perfect weekend.

read more
News | 22 May 2018

'Mainu Mangdi', a soulful romantic track

MUMBAI: T-Series' Apna Punjab release Mainu Mangdi is sure to leave you teary-eyed, with those grasping visuals and a perfect storyline.

read more
News | 09 May 2018

T-Series gives Punjabi music and singers a big platform: Harish Verma

MUMBAI: Tapping the regional music industry and promoting it in a big way is a treat. T-Series has stepped into the market of Punjabi music, one of the highly consumed music world-wide. With one after another hit songs, the label is also known into the Punjabi market along with Bollywood.

read more
News | 09 May 2018

'Kithe Kithe' is sure to put you in a 'happy mood'

MUMBAI: A T-Series Apna Punjab track Kithe Kithe is sure to give a Punjabi vibe, the track is certain to lift your mood and especially if you are a Punjabi music lover.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Facebook clarifies what October guidelines mean for artists

MUMBAI: World’s Biggest Social media company, Facebook has clarified what an update to terms comiread more

News
ZEE launches its Marathi music channel- ZEE VAJWA

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional muread more

News
TikTok story on Bisbo goes viral, receives 18k hits in a day

MUMBAI: No story has impacted India's 15-second dreams deeper than the recent ban on TikTok,read more

News
Try Bopdrop app for online streaming and music sharing

MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there.read more

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Bandish Bandits' creators intend to make season two

MUMBAI: The musical web series Bandish Bandits has garnered popularity as well as critical acclaim, and creators of the show, Amritpal Singh Bindra...read more

2
Teaser video of Tulsi Kumar's reprise version called 'Naam' is out now!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar "Naam Reprise" teaser video out on Youtube. Watch here: Tulsi updated about "Naam Reprise" teaser videoon her IG page, saying...read more

3
Check out BTS and their journey of becoming the biggest band in the world

MUMBAI: Even if you're not a K-Pop fan or even if you'd been living under a rock you've probably heard someone mention the band BTS. The South Korean...read more

4
Hit play on your 'My Forever Favorites' playlist on Spotify, now!

MUMBAI: We all have those tracks we jam on repeat or maybe that one podcast you simply can’t start your day without. Perhaps it’s a song that...read more

5
My music is an amalgamation of genres: Jayant Sankla

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Jayant Sankla known for “Shukriya Papa” from the movie "Narayan" admits it’s more exciting to be a multitasker. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group