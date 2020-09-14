Check out 'Aazmayash' Balraj's new music video out now!

MUMBAI: Check out this latest Punjabi song “Aazmayash” sung by Balraj on T-series Apna Punjab Youtube and Facebook

“Aazmayash” latest Punjabi song was sung by Balraj. The music of new punjabi song is given by G Guri while lyrics are penned by Singjeet

After making a debut on his last song “Tere Bin” with 2.7 million views on YouTube which released on 1st September , Balraj has now released this new song “Aazmayash” again.

Tune in now.