For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Sep 2020 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

'Bandish Bandits' creators intend to make season two

MUMBAI: The musical web series Bandish Bandits has garnered popularity as well as critical acclaim, and creators of the show, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, say they are considering a new season although it is premature to make an announcement just now.

"There is definitely a thought brewing and we are trying to develop the proper script for a new season. We intend to make a new season of the show after seeing the great response that we have got, but we are not announcing anything officially yet. This is a very special show for us. The show is loved by so many people that we do not want to spoil anything. We have to deliver the best, it either has to be better than the first season or match up to its standard. So, we do not want to do anything in a rush," Amritpal Singh Bindra told IANS.

Anand Tiwari added: "In the first season we have kept few things unsaid and under-explored. Of course, it would be interesting to unfold these in the new season, but right now we are not in the position to talk about a second season. Having said that, it is great to notice that people are interested in a new season, which means the show really worked. If anything, that is a sense of satisfaction we have as makers of the show."

Elaborating on why the makers feel the story is so special, Bindra shared: "I want to go back to the origin of the story. You know one of our friend's father, Chandan Das, a very respected Indian singer (he is the father of actor Namit Das) told us that his son has been working on a raga for the last 19 years, and that he is now getting an understanding of it. That one line of thought kind of blew my mind! I mean in an era where we are looking for overnight success, this man -- and there are so many classical musicians across the country -- is dedicating his life to their art form! It was initially fascinating, when we started to meet musicians to know their stories. Their dedication level was intimidating and, eventually, we realised there is something very divine about them!"

The show featured Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur along with Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry.

Talking about the casting, was being an actor himself an advantage for Tiwari? "If you look at our cast, we have veterans like Naseer sir and Atul sir, as well as youngsters like Ritwik and Shreya. So, as a director, I had do deal with everyone differently because I have a different equation with each one of them. I also think that everyone brings a new aspect into their direction. When a cinematographer or an editor becomes a film director, his style of directing a film will be different and we get to see a lot of smart editing or interesting camera work. So yes, as an actor it is natural that I understand performance better," he replied.

The web series released on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amazon Prime Video Naseeruddin Shah Atul Kulkarni music
Related news
News | 14 Sep 2020

Cricket legend Chris Gaylw aka The Universe boss collaborates with singer Avina Shah in exotic dance track

MUMBAI: British Indian singer Avina Shah is best known for her recent hit singles, Husan Di Rani, Playboy, and the very recent release Sitaro Pe Nazar that she dedicated in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2020

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan 'Bittersweet' is nominated for the prestigious Jiseok Awards in Busan

MUMBAI: Bittersweet, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Produced by Quest Films Pvt Ltd, is an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival where it is also nominated for the Jiseok Awards ,which makes it a World Premiere to look forward to!

read more
News | 14 Sep 2020

Udit Narayan: People talk of nepotism, my son has launched me in the digital age

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan thanks his son, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, for initiating him into the digital age of music. After ruling the roost in the Bollywood playback scene for four decades, Udit's new song "Tere bagair" was launched recently on YouTube.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2020

Pritam motivated me to sing: 'PK' lyricist Amitabh S. Verma

MUMBAI: Lyricist Amitabh S. Verma says it was Bollywood composer Pritam who motivated him to turn a singer.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillion-dollar shareholders in music label

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Facebook clarifies what October guidelines mean for artists

MUMBAI: World’s Biggest Social media company, Facebook has clarified what an update to terms comiread more

News
ZEE launches its Marathi music channel- ZEE VAJWA

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional muread more

News
TikTok story on Bisbo goes viral, receives 18k hits in a day

MUMBAI: No story has impacted India's 15-second dreams deeper than the recent ban on TikTok,read more

News
Try Bopdrop app for online streaming and music sharing

MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there.read more

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Teaser video of Tulsi Kumar's reprise version called 'Naam' is out now!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar "Naam Reprise" teaser video out on Youtube. Watch here: Tulsi updated about "Naam Reprise" teaser videoon her IG page, saying...read more

2
Check out BTS and their journey of becoming the biggest band in the world

MUMBAI: Even if you're not a K-Pop fan or even if you'd been living under a rock you've probably heard someone mention the band BTS. The South Korean...read more

3
Hit play on your 'My Forever Favorites' playlist on Spotify, now!

MUMBAI: We all have those tracks we jam on repeat or maybe that one podcast you simply can’t start your day without. Perhaps it’s a song that...read more

4
My music is an amalgamation of genres: Jayant Sankla

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Jayant Sankla known for “Shukriya Papa” from the movie "Narayan" admits it’s more exciting to be a multitasker. read more

5
Watch James Charles collab with neighbor Selena Gomez, Karol G, Cardi B!

MUMBAI: The youtuber, influencer and makeup artist, James Charles, wanted to try new makeup products and, for this, he has had the collaboration of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group