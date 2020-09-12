For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Sep 2020 16:08 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Surya Giri: Shilpa Rao and Sid Sriram are the most genuine people

MUMBAI: Multi-talented musician-designer Surya Giri aka SURII released a new track “You’re Not Alone”, including renowned singers Shilpa Rao and Sid Sriram. The song was written during a dark time to refract a little hope into his own life and hoping that it heals, rejuvenates, and empowers anyone who listens to it.

‘You’re Not Alone’ is the summation of a coming of age story, the story of a boy becoming into a man, realizing ‘who he was and who he might have been’. It references youth’s promise of a limitless future, growing into new horizons, and inner strength in the face of great difficulty. “The music itself has been gestating for some time, but the whole picture came together in a flash during the COVID lockdown. As music is a form of inner prayer, it has the power to uplift and heal if one gives it a chance to seep in”.

Watch here:

Working alongside renowned vocalists Shilpa Rao and Sid Sriram, the artist stated “The most genuine people I've ever had the fortune of working with”. Their talent and drive are absolutely unparalleled, as it is the purity and intention with which they hold their craft. During the first studio session, Surya was nearly in tears the moment he heard their voice, that moment was so beautiful and alluring, giving it a full life entirely.

The music of ‘You’re Not Alone’ is constructed from recordings from Surya’s grandfathers' funeral and tells the story of a child lost in his imagination and roots. And for this first solo release as the SURII persona, he feels blessed to be working alongside such brilliant, celebrated artists. “I would also like to thank each and every soul who has contributed something for this piece along the journey it truly takes a village, from musicians to engineers to those who've kept us standing tall when things were difficult”.

The artist is currently spending his time producing the best music he can, with the hope that it touches and enthuses anyone who listens to it. He sees this as an opportunity to reach out to people who are looking for warmth and courage in these times.

Further, in talk about his upcoming projects he has been working on a song cycle over the past few years, 5 of which are in the last stages of mix and master. SURII has written, produced, sung, and played most of the instruments on the tracks with great help from some mentors and friends along the way. They have had a few wonderful orchestral sessions that he has conducted as well “One of the greatest joys in the world is seeing a fully-fledged 30-60-piece orchestra playing what was once a figment of your imagination back at you in full HD sound”.

The music had won a grant to wrap up some of the music at Abbey Road, which definitely was a wonderful opportunity. There are a few phenomenal musicians and vocalists featured on the track; these collaborations have taught him a great deal along the way and he is immensely grateful for the family that this set of songs has built.

Tags
Surya Giri Shilpa Rao Sid Sriram music You’re Not Alone musician
Related news
News | 12 Sep 2020

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillion-dollar shareholders in music label

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

YouTube Music crosses 500 million downloads on Google Play Store

MUMBAI: Unfancied and replacing a much-loved music streaming service was always going to be a tough task but YouTube Music has now hit 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Indo American singer Subhi’s latest song Aagosh featuring Composer Kanishk Seth is all about long distance lovers

MUMBAI: Indo American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' who recently released her latest original single 'Naqaab' conceptualised and shot completely during lockdown, has come up with her new release ‘Aagosh’ (Reprise).

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Cabin Fever, a mini YouTube series that attempts to capture life during Lockdown 2020

MUMBAI:  The lockdown imposed in March 2020 brought life as we all knew to a hard stop but we carried on living.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she would love to do a music tour in India, hopefully next year or after that.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Try Bopdrop app for online streaming and music sharing

MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there.read more

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

News
Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more

News
T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more

News
Dance Label Dirtybird Partners with OnNow.tv to Hatch Livestream Creativity and Fan Interaction

Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Oliver Heldens delivers groovy remix of Solardo & Paul Woolford's 'Tear It Up'

MUMBAI: Dutch dance icon Oliver Heldens provides a groovy remix of Solardo & Paul Woolford’s feel-good track ‘Tear It Up’. The British house duo...read more

2
Aditya Narayan goes Instagram live with Udit Narayan!

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan in his short IG live with his dad Udit Narayan mentioned about the first project made by him which happened to be an...read more

3
Justa Faze Releases New Single 'Dirty Filas' Ahead of Debut EP

MUMBAI: Justa Faze is making his mark with ‘Dirty Filas’, the budding DJ/producer’s first single off of his forthcoming debut EP. After several...read more

4
Indo American singer Subhi’s latest song Aagosh featuring Composer Kanishk Seth is all about long distance lovers

MUMBAI: Indo American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' who recently released her latest original single 'Naqaab' conceptualised and shot completely during...read more

5
I have experimented with my new song Aawazein it has got a very modern space : Rahul Jain

MUMBAI: The worst distance between two souls is a misunderstanding. It can make them forget a thousand beautiful memories in minutes. This is not...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group