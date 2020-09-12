For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Sep 2020 13:52

John Legend jokes about he and Chrissy Teigen wanting to have baby No. 3 to reduce stress

MUMBAI: It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three.

The EGOT winner spoke about how he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child during the Sept. 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"We took a look at 2020 and thought, 'You know what might reduce our stress? A newborn baby.'" Legend, who was serving as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break, said. "You know what the world needs right now? More people."

The 41-year-old artist and the 34-year-old cookbook author announced the pregnancy at the end of Legend's "Wild" music video in August. Just a few days later, Legend called the happy news a "little quarantine surprise."

Since then, the couple has continued to keep fans updated on their journey. From posting pictures of her baby bump and revealing her cravings to sharing videos of her ultrasounds and telling the story of how she found out she's pregnant, Teigen has kept her followers in the loop.

Legend and Teigen are already the proud parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. Like many people, they're attempting to teach their children at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Teigen even gave followers a glimpse at their school setup on social media in August.

"It's very weird to go from being a parent to being a teacher," Legend said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I have to keep reminding my kids, you can't just say 'I hate you, daddy.' It's 'I hate you, Mr. John.'"

In fact, the "All of Me" star joked this was the first time he'd been in "a quiet, empty house in years." As he put it, "It's crazy at my place right now, y'all."

Watch the video to see the rest of Legend's monologue, including the part where he surprises people by crashing their virtual dates!

Chrissy Teigen John Legend All of Me Singer
