For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Sep 2020 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

John Legend jokes about he and Chrissy Teigen wanting to have baby No. 3 to reduce stress

MUMBAI: It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three.

The EGOT winner spoke about how he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child during the Sept. 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"We took a look at 2020 and thought, 'You know what might reduce our stress? A newborn baby.'" Legend, who was serving as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break, said. "You know what the world needs right now? More people."

The 41-year-old artist and the 34-year-old cookbook author announced the pregnancy at the end of Legend's "Wild" music video in August. Just a few days later, Legend called the happy news a "little quarantine surprise."

Since then, the couple has continued to keep fans updated on their journey. From posting pictures of her baby bump and revealing her cravings to sharing videos of her ultrasounds and telling the story of how she found out she's pregnant, Teigen has kept her followers in the loop.

Legend and Teigen are already the proud parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. Like many people, they're attempting to teach their children at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Teigen even gave followers a glimpse at their school setup on social media in August.

"It's very weird to go from being a parent to being a teacher," Legend said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I have to keep reminding my kids, you can't just say 'I hate you, daddy.' It's 'I hate you, Mr. John.'"

In fact, the "All of Me" star joked this was the first time he'd been in "a quiet, empty house in years." As he put it, "It's crazy at my place right now, y'all."

Watch the video to see the rest of Legend's monologue, including the part where he surprises people by crashing their virtual dates!

Tags
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Related news
News | 12 Sep 2020

John Legend jokes about he and Chrissy Teigen wanting to have baby No. 3 to reduce stress

MUMBAI: It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three. The EGOT winner spoke about how he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child during the Sept. 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Voot Select and Vh1 India kick-off the first major award event since the pandemic – 2020 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Excitement around the world is palpable, as the 2020 Video Music Awards becomes the first major event in these unprecedented times.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Chrissy Teigen is honest about the real way she found out her pregnancy

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2020

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with baby No. 3 with John Legend; announced in "Wild" music video

MUMBAI: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have some "Wild" news to share!

read more
News | 08 Jul 2020

BTS member Taehyung wins Chrissy Teigen's heart with his 'sweet' reaction to John Legend

MUMBAI: BTS ARMY has found yet another celebrity member who is impressed by the Bangtan Boys. Over the past few years, the South Korean pop band has seen several Hollywood stars supporting them. From John Cena to No Way Jose and Charlie Puth, the ARMY features numerous international names.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

News
Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more

News
T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more

News
Dance Label Dirtybird Partners with OnNow.tv to Hatch Livestream Creativity and Fan Interaction

Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more

News
Radio City hits one million milestone on YouTube

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Elohim unveils 'I'm Lost' remixes

MUMBAI: Los Angeles artist, producer and songwriter Elohim unveils a brand new Remix EP for her new single “I’m Lost”. The 4-track collection...read more

2
John Legend jokes about he and Chrissy Teigen wanting to have baby No. 3 to reduce stress

MUMBAI: It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three. The EGOT winner spoke about how he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third...read more

3
EXIT Festival’s 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival started its 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people and performances by Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte,...read more

4
Demi Lovato, Marshmello team up for 'OK Not To Be OK' on Global Suicide Prevention Day

MUMBAI: It's a message so many need—and deserve—to hear. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Demi Lovato and Marshmello teamed up to release their uplifting new...read more

5
Global superstars David Guetta and Sia deliver powerful message of love and hope with new anthem 'Let's Love' out today

MUMBAI: With over 2 billion streams on their previous collaborations, David Guetta and Sia unveil explosive new single “Let’s Love” via Warner...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group