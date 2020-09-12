Indo American singer Subhi’s latest song Aagosh featuring Composer Kanishk Seth is all about long distance lovers

MUMBAI: Indo American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' who recently released her latest original single 'Naqaab' conceptualised and shot completely during lockdown, has come up with her new release ‘Aagosh’ (Reprise). Stemmed from her personal experience, the song is all about long-distance relationships and the feelings originated during those phases of life when you're away from your loved ones or quarantined due to pandemic.

Indie Pop Singer Subhi collaborates with well-known Composer Kanishk Seth featuring in Aagosh (Reprise).

A song derived from her personal experience, Subhi says, "A few years ago, I was in Mumbai while the love of my life was in Chicago. Aagosh highlights the insecurities I developed during this time. I remember being in the embrace of my love and wanting to hold on to that one moment forever.

Today, due to COVID, every relationship has become a long-distance relationship. I hope this song reminds everyone of the comfort and happiness of being in the embrace of their loved one."

Talking about Kanishk Seth’s musical journey, it began at the tender age of 14 when he first learnt sound engineering. With two TEDx talks, numerous award nominations, an international film and 100+ live concerts including a performance that received a standing ovation at Jashn-e-Rekhta, the world’s biggest Urdu festival - Born into an illustrious musical family, Kanishk has composed, produced and sung over 100 songs for all kinds of mediums - films, ads, music videos, albums or singles.

He is also the brainchild behind ‘Trance With Khusrow’ the world's first Sufi-Electronic/Trance album that was nominated alongside Oscar winner A. R. Rahman’s album in the best fusion category at the Great Indian Music Academy Awards.

Earlier this month Subhi’s latest Hindi single ‘Chaand Ka Chilka’ won ‘Honorable Mention’ in the world music category of the renowned International Songwriting Competition 2019. Subhi’s song ‘Wake Me Up’ has just entered the semi-final round for the Unsigned Only 2020 Competition in USA.

Delhi-Chicago-NewYork based Indie Pop Singer Subhi also released her single 'Cage' and 'Mehfil' during the lockdown. She combines the worlds of Hindi folk and American pop to create a captivating sound that is poetic and contemporary.

Her songs have appeared on SXSW’s official playlists, Spotify’s official curated playlists and on NPR. She has performed at SXSW Music Festival, The Kennedy Center, spoken and performed at TEDx Naperville, Talks At Google and Facebook. ABC Chicago showcased Subhi’s musical journey on their Emmy award-winning show Asian Influences, and she is a proud recipient of the 2019 & 2020 Individual Artist Program cultural grant awarded by the City of Chicago. Last year, Subhi was nominated as 'Best Asian Entertainer 2019' by the Chicago Music Awards. Her debut album Shaitaan Dil (Naughty Heart) co-presented by The Jazz Institute of Chicago, released in August 2018 and received much appreciation for its authentic sound and storytelling. She has worked with leading digital platforms Y- Films (Yash Raj Films) and TVF (The Viral Fever) in India. Her song 'Lovely' was recently featured in the short film 'Sunny Side Upar' produced by the prominent producer & director Anurag Kashyap. The film is now a part of an Anthology of short films that Sikhya Entertainment has curated and released on Flipkart Video platform.

The original Independent song released today and is available on all audio streaming platforms. The video is premiered live on Subhi’s official YouTube channel.