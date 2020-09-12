For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Sep 2020 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Indo American singer Subhi’s latest song Aagosh featuring Composer Kanishk Seth is all about long distance lovers

MUMBAI: Indo American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' who recently released her latest original single 'Naqaab' conceptualised and shot completely during lockdown, has come up with her new release ‘Aagosh’ (Reprise). Stemmed from her personal experience, the song is all about long-distance relationships and the feelings originated during those phases of life when you're away from your loved ones or quarantined due to pandemic.

Indie Pop Singer Subhi collaborates with well-known Composer Kanishk Seth featuring in Aagosh (Reprise).

A song derived from her personal experience, Subhi says, "A few years ago, I was in Mumbai while the love of my life was in Chicago. Aagosh highlights the insecurities I developed during this time. I remember being in the embrace of my love and wanting to hold on to that one moment forever.

Today, due to COVID, every relationship has become a long-distance relationship. I hope this song reminds everyone of the comfort and happiness of being in the embrace of their loved one."

Talking about Kanishk Seth’s musical journey, it began at the tender age of 14 when he first learnt sound engineering. With two TEDx talks, numerous award nominations, an international film and 100+ live concerts including a performance that received a standing ovation at Jashn-e-Rekhta, the world’s biggest Urdu festival - Born into an illustrious musical family, Kanishk has composed, produced and sung over 100 songs for all kinds of mediums - films, ads, music videos, albums or singles.

He is also the brainchild behind ‘Trance With Khusrow’ the world's first Sufi-Electronic/Trance album that was nominated alongside Oscar winner A. R. Rahman’s album in the best fusion category at the Great Indian Music Academy Awards.

Earlier this month Subhi’s latest Hindi single ‘Chaand Ka Chilka’ won ‘Honorable Mention’ in the world music category of the renowned International Songwriting Competition 2019. Subhi’s song ‘Wake Me Up’ has just entered the semi-final round for the Unsigned Only 2020 Competition in USA.

Delhi-Chicago-NewYork based Indie Pop Singer Subhi also released her single 'Cage' and 'Mehfil' during the lockdown. She combines the worlds of Hindi folk and American pop to create a captivating sound that is poetic and contemporary.

Her songs have appeared on SXSW’s official playlists, Spotify’s official curated playlists and on NPR. She has performed at SXSW Music Festival, The Kennedy Center, spoken and performed at TEDx Naperville, Talks At Google and Facebook. ABC Chicago showcased Subhi’s musical journey on their Emmy award-winning show Asian Influences, and she is a proud recipient of the 2019 & 2020 Individual Artist Program cultural grant awarded by the City of Chicago. Last year, Subhi was nominated as 'Best Asian Entertainer 2019' by the Chicago Music Awards. Her debut album Shaitaan Dil (Naughty Heart) co-presented by The Jazz Institute of Chicago, released in August 2018 and received much appreciation for its authentic sound and storytelling. She has worked with leading digital platforms Y- Films (Yash Raj Films) and TVF (The Viral Fever) in India. Her song 'Lovely' was recently featured in the short film 'Sunny Side Upar' produced by the prominent producer & director Anurag Kashyap. The film is now a part of an Anthology of short films that Sikhya Entertainment has curated and released on Flipkart Video platform.

The original Independent song released today and is available on all audio streaming platforms. The video is premiered live on Subhi’s official YouTube channel.

Tags
Subhi TVF Anurag Kashyap Sikhya Entertainment music
Related news
News | 12 Sep 2020

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillion-dollar shareholders in music label

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

YouTube Music crosses 500 million downloads on Google Play Store

MUMBAI: Unfancied and replacing a much-loved music streaming service was always going to be a tough task but YouTube Music has now hit 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Surya Giri: Shilpa Rao and Sid Sriram are the most genuine people

MUMBAI: Multi-talented musician-designer Surya Giri aka SURII released a new track “You’re Not Alone”, including renowned singers Shilpa Rao and Sid Sriram.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Cabin Fever, a mini YouTube series that attempts to capture life during Lockdown 2020

MUMBAI:  The lockdown imposed in March 2020 brought life as we all knew to a hard stop but we carried on living.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she would love to do a music tour in India, hopefully next year or after that.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Try Bopdrop app for online streaming and music sharing

MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there.read more

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

News
Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more

News
T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more

News
Dance Label Dirtybird Partners with OnNow.tv to Hatch Livestream Creativity and Fan Interaction

Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more

top# 5 articles

1
I have experimented with my new song Aawazein it has got a very modern space : Rahul Jain

MUMBAI: The worst distance between two souls is a misunderstanding. It can make them forget a thousand beautiful memories in minutes. This is not...read more

2
"Dil Chahte Ho" by Jubin Nautiyal,Payal Dev crosses over 40 plus million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev 'Dil Chahte Ho' crossed over 40 plus million views on YouTube after its premiere on 27th August. Watch here: T...read more

3
Check out Sara Gurpal's new song 'Secret Yaari'

MUMBAI: Tune in to the newly released beautiful song ‘Secret Yaari’ sung by Sara Gurpal. Watch here: Latest punjabi song “Secret Yaari” was sung...read more

4
Selena Gomez shares sneak peek of personal life

MUMBAI: A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul. Selena Gomez is many things—actress, musician and most recently an entrepreneur. The "Lose...read more

5
John Legend jokes about he and Chrissy Teigen wanting to have baby No. 3 to reduce stress

MUMBAI: It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three. The EGOT winner spoke about how he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group