News |  12 Sep 2020 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

I have experimented with my new song Aawazein it has got a very modern space : Rahul Jain

MUMBAI: The worst distance between two souls is a misunderstanding. It can make them forget a thousand beautiful memories in minutes. This is not something we can help you with but composer and singer Rahul Jain's upcoming song, Awaazein will definitely make you realize the true worth of holding on. The first look of the song appears quite promising and fans are filled with excitement to hear it all soon.

We wonder what challenges the singer might have faced while shooting the video in these tough times, " So the video has been shot in the COVID scenario under the guidelines in Dehradun as I think things are pretty smoother in Dehradun then in Bombay and that happened easily. But I think for the artists to travel to Dehradun was quite a challenge though the song is finally ready".

We are sure that shooting the video might have been a challenge and we can't wait to see the beauty of Dehradun in the music video. Every track of Rahul is different from the other and we wonder how this song is unique from his previous songs, "Yes, I have experimented with this song. It has got a very modern space. The hook music and the music production used is quite different from the other tracks that I have done. Everyone who has ever been through heartbreak will definitely feel a connection to the song. It is a very fresh kinda vibe and I haven't tried this genre yet, So this is something I am also really looking forward to".

