Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she would love to do a music tour in India, hopefully next year or after that.
"Thank you for your love, I would love to do a tour in India sometime. Always wanted to do that. Hoping for next year or after that, I hope," Goulding said when asked if has a message for her Indian fans.
The 33-year-old singer recently released her fourth album, "Brightest Blue".
Talking about the album, she said: "Considering the present situation, going back to my happy space was difficult. For that, I first need to get back my rationality, so I stay off social media for some time. I think baking a cake is the most therapeutic thing to do while listening to some nice classical music.
"Apart from this, watching my favourite series is also relaxing. It makes me happy. I have also found a lot of peace in nature, reading books and going for a walk. Releasing an album in a pandemic is not the norm, but with ‘Brightest Blue', we were just happy to put some new music out there for my fans. Albums aren't being released as much, so it was my happy place to release this album," she added.
The singer also opened up about her musical journey.
"It has been a really long journey for me. The first album was made with no obligation. It wasn't made to please anyone or to impress a record label. It was just for us and a way of fun. So that was the most beautiful thing in my career that I could make this album on how I envisioned my pop songs to sound like and how I envisioned my music," she said.
"It's also about having the balance between being humble and being confident. It's like keeping the feet on the ground but still know your worth and that you deserved to be right where you are. That can be hard for women who easily get in a place of insecurity and low self-esteem from imposter syndrome and feel that you don't belong where you are and it's too good to be true. That balance of confidence and humility, helps," Goulding said in an episode of the Zoom chat show, "Happy Space With Rudrani".
(Source: IANS)
