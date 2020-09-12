"Dil Chahte Ho" by Jubin Nautiyal,Payal Dev crosses over 40 plus million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev 'Dil Chahte Ho' crossed over 40 plus million views on YouTube after its premiere on 27th August.

T-series updated viewers about the success of the song “Dil Chahte Ho” with poster crossing over 40+ million views

which mentioned, “True Love has it’s way of making its presence felt! Thanks for the 40 Million love, as#DilChahteHo crosses 40 million+ views on @youtube.

