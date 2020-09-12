Demi Lovato, Marshmello team up for 'OK Not To Be OK' on Global Suicide Prevention Day

MUMBAI: It's a message so many need—and deserve—to hear.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Demi Lovato and Marshmello teamed up to release their uplifting new song titled "OK Not To Be OK."

From the moment the track begins, fans immediately recognize this is a song filled with powerful lyrics and reminders that not everyone and everything is perfect. But at the end of the day, it's important not to get lost in negative thoughts.

Watch here:

"Don't get lost in the moment / Or give up when you're closest," Demi sings in the track. "All you need is somebody to say / It's ok not to be ok."

As for the music video, fans are transported back to the ‘90s as Demi and Marshmello wake up in their childhood bedrooms. The duo is confronted by younger, insecure versions of themselves before the pair comes together to realize that, "It's ok not to be ok."

It's a special message from two artists who partnered with Hope for the Day, the non-profit moment empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. In fact, the song was released on Global Suicide Prevention Day.

"Take a moment today to check in with yourself and your loved ones," Demi shared on Instagram when announcing the music video that featured resources for viewers to get help for mental health.

The new music video also comes just days after Demi penned a personal essay on her "year of growth."

In a Vogue piece published on Sept. 1, the 28-year-old opened up about her mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices making front-page news.

"As a society, we've become used to a particular mentality, one where we feel we must get ahead and be the best all of the time," Demi wrote. "It's exhausting. Then, all of a sudden, a pandemic hits and everyone is forced to stop and think."

"I started to ask myself questions: ‘What's important to me?' ‘What's going to get me through this?' ‘How can I remain positive?'" the singer continued. "I knew that I wanted to learn something from this time that could actually better my life, my mental health and my emotional wellbeing in the long term."