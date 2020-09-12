For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Sep 2020

Check out Sara Gurpal's new song 'Secret Yaari'

MUMBAI: Tune in to the newly released beautiful song ‘Secret Yaari’ sung by Sara Gurpal.

Watch here:

Latest punjabi song “Secret Yaari” was sung by Sara Gurpal.The music of song is given by Starboy Music X ,while lyrics are penned by Jaskaran Riar.

Sara Gurpal Secret Yaari Starboy Music X Jaskaran Riar
