Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan's "Tere Bagair" music song video out now!

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan’s New Music Video 'Tere Bagair' Ft. Aditya Narayan Out Now On YouTube

Udit Narayan’s new music video 'Tere Bagair' features his son Aditya Narayan.

After spending four decades in Indian music industry, Udit Narayan has finally made his first independent debut single music.

‘Tere Bagair’ song was by composed by Shreyas Puranik, lyrics written by Prashant Ingole, sung by Udit Narayan and produced by Aditya Narayan.