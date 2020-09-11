For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan's "Tere Bagair" music song video out now!

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan’s New Music Video 'Tere Bagair' Ft. Aditya Narayan Out Now On YouTube

Watch here:

Udit Narayan’s new music video 'Tere Bagair' features his son Aditya Narayan.

After spending four decades in Indian music industry, Udit Narayan has finally made his first independent debut single music.

‘Tere Bagair’ song was by composed by Shreyas Puranik, lyrics written by Prashant Ingole, sung by Udit Narayan and produced by Aditya Narayan.

News | 11 Sep 2020

Aditya Narayan goes Instagram live with Udit Narayan!

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan in his short IG live with his dad Udit Narayan mentioned about the first project made by him which happened to be an independent single “Tere Bagair” sung by his dad which was recorded during this pandemic Crisis at his own home studio.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2020

Udit Narayan launches YouTube channel to mark 40 yrs in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan has completed four decades in the film industry and to mark the milestone, he has launched his own Youtube channel.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

COVID-19: Lyricist Prashant Ingole helps people in need

MUMBAI: Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs in films like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Mary Kom", is pitching in to provide food and more for the underprivileged in Pune, among the cities that have been worst-hit by COVID-19 in India.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Shaan, " I used to wake up at times and shout, 'Welcome everybody to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa"

MUMBAI: While humanity strives to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, we need a strong force to bind us as a collective and inspire us, as a community, to rally and support the front-line care-givers and workers who have toiled selflessly for the greater good.  And there is nothing better

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali unite for COVID-19 anthem

MUMBAI: Music stars Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali come together to salute the spirit of the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic through their anthem "Hum honge kamiyaab".

read more

