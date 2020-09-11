For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Sep 2020 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

SOLON heads back to Tonspiel Music with captivating single 'Sideways'

MUMBAI: SOLON is on an upwards streak and has no intention of slowing down. Now bringing the heat with ‘Sideways’, this glorious track further explores the progressive and deep side of this brand-new talent, mesmerizing us every step of the way.

Listen here:

https://music.apple.com/in/album/sideways-single/1528681884

Taking the industry by storm, SOLON’s latest release ‘Ready For The Night’ was featured in Armin van Buuren’s show of A State Of Trance. His remix for Al-Frais & Superfinger ‘Shout’ is even charting in UK’s Music Week on #7 Upfront Chart & #11 Mainstream Pop Chart. Be sure to keep an eye out, because there are more gems on the way.

SOLON - ‘Sideways’ is out now on Tonspiel Music.

