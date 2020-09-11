For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Sep 2020 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Amit Bhavsar to be out with a romantic single, starring Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-lyricist Siddharth Amit Bhavsar best known for his melodious tracks across independent and film music like Ghalat Fehmi, Bhool Ja reprise and Aaj Jaage Rehna from Motichoor Chaknachoor, is all set to release his upcoming single ‘Ishq Tanha’ featuring TV sensation Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer, later this month.

The track, which will be released by Indie Music Label, is a soulful romantic song that is right up Siddharth’s alley. The video was shot over 2 days and the first look was revealed on the occasion of Reem’s birthday. The song is soft and lilting and is bound to tug the hearts of the audiences. Both Arjun and Reem’s on-screen portrayal has only enhanced the look and feel of the track further.

Commenting on the track, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label reveals that the song is one that can be played on the loop and that's what drew him to back it, “Ishq Tanha is a beautifully crafted song by Siddharth. He has written, sung and composed the track and it has turned out just as we had envisioned. Both Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer have done complete justice to their parts are overall we are extremely happy with the end product.”

Commenting on his upcoming song, Siddharth says, “I have worked on Ishq Tanha for some time now and I'm extremely satisfied with the end result. The song is the quintessential romantic track and I’m glad Indie Music Label is backing it since they have had some great romantic tracks under their belt in the recent past. I'm glad we were all on the same page and I cant wait for the track to be in the public domain.” He smiles

