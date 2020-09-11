Siddharth Amit Bhavsar to be out with a romantic single, starring Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-lyricist Siddharth Amit Bhavsar best known for his melodious tracks across independent and film music like Ghalat Fehmi, Bhool Ja reprise and Aaj Jaage Rehna from Motichoor Chaknachoor, is all set to release his upcoming single ‘Ishq Tanha’ featuring TV sensation Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer, later this month.
The track, which will be released by Indie Music Label, is a soulful romantic song that is right up Siddharth’s alley. The video was shot over 2 days and the first look was revealed on the occasion of Reem’s birthday. The song is soft and lilting and is bound to tug the hearts of the audiences. Both Arjun and Reem’s on-screen portrayal has only enhanced the look and feel of the track further.
Commenting on the track, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label reveals that the song is one that can be played on the loop and that's what drew him to back it, “Ishq Tanha is a beautifully crafted song by Siddharth. He has written, sung and composed the track and it has turned out just as we had envisioned. Both Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer have done complete justice to their parts are overall we are extremely happy with the end product.”
Commenting on his upcoming song, Siddharth says, “I have worked on Ishq Tanha for some time now and I'm extremely satisfied with the end result. The song is the quintessential romantic track and I’m glad Indie Music Label is backing it since they have had some great romantic tracks under their belt in the recent past. I'm glad we were all on the same page and I cant wait for the track to be in the public domain.” He smiles
MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more
MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more
MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more
Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more
MUMBAI: Markus Schulz’s single-introduction to his new album, ‘Escape’ comes by way of its out-today overture ‘Feel Alive’. The Miami native has...read more
MUMBAI: A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul. Selena Gomez is many things—actress, musician and most recently an entrepreneur. The "Lose...read more
MUMBAI: House Gospel Choir continue their hot streak with new single ‘Latch’, their third release in quick succession, out 11th October. As with...read more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival started its 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people and performances by Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte,...read more
MUMBAI: With over 2 billion streams on their previous collaborations, David Guetta and Sia unveil explosive new single “Let’s Love” via Warner...read more