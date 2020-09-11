For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Sep 2020 16:49 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez shares sneak peek of personal life

MUMBAI: A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul.

Selena Gomez is many things—actress, musician and most recently an entrepreneur. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer, who just launched her new Rare Beauty line, is also the October cover star for Allure magazine's Best of Beauty issue. In her interview with the outlet, the 28-year-old opened up about everything from why she felt the pressure to be overtly sexual on her album Revival to why she no longer Googles herself.

"I just did things that weren't really me," Gomez explained of the external pressure she felt earlier in her career. "There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin...I really don't think I was [that] person."

Gomez has come a long way since her Disney days, and while she's grown stronger than ever, there is one thing that is just to hard for her to bear.

"I haven't done that in years," she said of Googling herself. "I honestly can't. I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart."

Gomez has been acting in film and television since she was a child, but it was her role as Alex Russo in the hit Disney channel series Wizards of Waverly Place that cemented her as an actress. Something that she's still appreciative of all these years later.

"I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world—it was my high school," she told Allure. "I think the female characters on Disney Channel have a lot of strength. And my comedic timing, my improv skills, everything I experienced made me a better actress."

Tags
Selena Gomez Singer Alex Russo Disney Channel Wizards of Waverly Place
Related news
News | 11 Sep 2020

Archit, Smit ft. Abhiruchi releases new song 'Dil'

MUMBAI: Archit and Smit shared a new song “Dil” featuring Abhiruchi Singh. “Dil” is the story of a very Impulsive, goofy and a Happy Go Lucky girl who just wants to follow what her heart says but invariably lands up in a new problem all together.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2020

Sona Mohapatra's tips on right way to 'smash the patriarchy'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has joined the list of showbiz celebrities who have shown solidarity with Rhea Chakraborty, posting their views on patriarchy. A slogan on patriarchy printed on the T-shirt that 1Rhea wore at the time of her arrest had become viral soon after.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2020

'Ghungroo' singer Shilpa Rao: Not easy to record songs at home

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao misses performing regularly on stage in the time of Covid. However, she is in no rush, amid the ongoing pandemic.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2020

Paris Hilton shares an update on friendship with Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' friendship dates back to the early 2000s, before the pop star was placed under a controversial conservatorship.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

Kumar Raj dedicates his next Music Video 'Mujhe Insaaf De Do' to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire nation grieving for such a great loss. Producer- Director Kumar Raj dedicated his new song 'Mujhe Insaaf DeDo' to the supremely talented actor who we all miss dearly.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

News
Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more

News
T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more

News
Dance Label Dirtybird Partners with OnNow.tv to Hatch Livestream Creativity and Fan Interaction

Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more

News
Radio City hits one million milestone on YouTube

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more

top# 5 articles

1
House Gospel Choir drop emotional new single 'Latch'

MUMBAI: House Gospel Choir continue their hot streak with new single ‘Latch’, their third release in quick succession, out 11th October. As with...read more

2
EXIT Festival’s 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival started its 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people and performances by Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte,...read more

3
Global superstars David Guetta and Sia deliver powerful message of love and hope with new anthem 'Let's Love' out today

MUMBAI: With over 2 billion streams on their previous collaborations, David Guetta and Sia unveil explosive new single “Let’s Love” via Warner...read more

4
Watch 'Ayen Kiven Son' Gippy Grewal’s new song featuring Amrit Maan

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's new song “Ayen Kiven Son”featuring Amrit Maan is out now on Youtube “Ayen Kiven Son” is composed...read more

5
Paris Hilton shares an update on friendship with Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' friendship dates back to the early 2000s, before the pop star was placed under a controversial...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group