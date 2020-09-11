For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Sep 2020

Markus Schulz, London Thor and Valentino Alessandrini's 'Feel Alive' out now!

MUMBAI: Markus Schulz’s single-introduction to his new album, ‘Escape’ comes by way of its out-today overture ‘Feel Alive’. The Miami native has added London Thor and Italy’s Valentino Alessandrini to the track’s cadre, creating in a heartbeat a single that transcends scene & season to deliver a promise-filled airwave engager.

From its artistic ensemble, the who’s-doing-what on ‘Feel Alive’ may not be quite as straightforward as first appears. Markus certainly is in the studio engine room, structuring a production that embarks with a single piano note and just three minutes later - through bass pulse, synths & symphonics - arrives at its thrillingly exuberant peak.

For her part SoCal-based songstress London Thor gifts the track a vocal that deftly walks the finest of tonal lines. Working its way assuredly from its lament-laced foothill verses, it summits in the emancipating optimism of its chorus. Violinist Valentino Alessandrini meanwhile keeps the track’s feel-keel even, working exacting layers of string-strung-sorrow into its intro & midsection.

A release that seems to track the arc our year has taken, from you-know-what to that enticing promise of maybe, ‘Feel Alive’s out today and available through all good streams and sales platforms here (https://markusschulz.complete.me/feelalive).

Tracklist:

01: Markus Schulz & London Thor & Valentino Alessandrini - Feel Alive (Extended Mix)
02: Markus Schulz & London Thor & Valentino Alessandrini - Feel Alive (Original Mix)

