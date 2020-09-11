Julian Jordan teams up with American rapper TITUS on slamming new tune 'Badboy'

MUMBAI: After his latest releases “Without You” and “Nobody Knows” ft. Feldz, Julian Jordan will now be making waves with his next banger, and when Julian and American rapper TITUS team up, you know you’re headed for something big. They come with some mighty calibre on their new collaboration ‘Badboy’.

Julian’s characteristic sound forms a spinning tension that builds up to a demolishing drop. The galvanizing sharp tones of Jordan’s production plunge into a trap beat to make way for TITUS’ hard-hitting lines. After his collabs with Afrojack and 070Shake the New Jersey-based artist is known for his versatility and ability to blend elements of rap and dance with impressive melodies and bars alike. ‘Badboy’ is another great demonstration of that, combining Julian Jordan’s skillfully crafted stinging production and TITUS’ impeccable flow. With this track, Jordan is firmly establishing the sound he has been working on during the last year, staying true to himself while developing his characteristic high energetic electro house productions.

The last few months have seen Jordan bombard his fans with many chart-topping tracks such as ‘Oh Lord’ with Daijo, ‘Without You’ with Brooks, and ‘Nobody Knows’ with Feldz. With his sound becoming ever more impressive, Jordan might even top his most successful year 2019 in a big way.

‘Badboy’ is out now on STMPD RCRDS!