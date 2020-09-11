For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Sep 2020 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Himanshi Khurana's heart-broken poetry creates curiosity amongst fans!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana( Bigg Boss 13 fame) who recently travelled to Goa a few days ago for one of her shoots, took out some time and spent her time alone by the beach. Which was a great way to unwind but what caught our eyes was when Himanshi Khurana uploaded a heart-broken poetry on her Instagram stories along with her beautiful pictures.

Himanshi also shared a video of her by the beach grooving the song “I’ll never love again by Isabella Santiago” Later, she shared a series of poems on Instagram's story and wrote: "Chup hu magar kamzor nahin," "Hum jaante the tootega magar waada haseen tha."

Watch here:

Later, she also penned a few heart-touching words that read: "Sab badal gaye, apna bhi haq banta hai" and her last story was: "Sab gyaan dete hain, tum saath dena."

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana recently released a music video together “Afsos Karoge”. However Asim's fans warned and criticized Himanshi saying that whatever she has achieved in life is all because of Asim Riaz and to stay away from him.

Himanshi also replied to most of the fans and told them to not give stress to Asim, as he's anyway going through a lot. At last, Himanshi concluded by saying it’ll be her last work him Asim, and will also vanish from his life if the fans want too.

Tags
Himanshi Khurana Asim Riaz Afsos Karoge Heart-Broken Poetry
Related news
News | 03 Sep 2020

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana 'Afsos Karoge' music video out!

MUMBAI: "Afsos Karoge” sung by Stebin Ben featuring lovebirds Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana is out now. Watch here:

read more
News | 02 Sep 2020

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to release new song 'Afsos Karoge'

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved jodi people are appreciating. Recently the duo have announced “Afsos Karoge”, a song which they would be releasing soon.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing are in for a treat as the popular jodi will now be seen in the T-Series single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing are in for a treat as the popular jodi will now be seen in the T-Series single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2020

Arjit Singh's new song features 'Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to star in the video of a new song by Arijit Singh Titled "Dil ko maine di kasam", the song featuring the two "Bigg Boss 13" stars has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

News
Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more

News
T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more

News
Dance Label Dirtybird Partners with OnNow.tv to Hatch Livestream Creativity and Fan Interaction

Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more

News
Radio City hits one million milestone on YouTube

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Himanshi Khurana's heart-broken poetry creates curiosity amongst fans!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana( Bigg Boss 13 fame) who recently travelled to Goa a few days ago for one of her shoots, took out some time and spent her...read more

2
Drake posted rare photo of son Adonis to celebrate first day of school

MUMBAI: Drake is one proud papa. The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to share a photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis...read more

3
NCPA along with HSBC brings to you a live workshop on embracing ‘Digital Spaces’ for performing arts

MUMBAI: India’s premier cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in collaboration with HSBC will be hosting a...read more

4
Siddharth Amit Bhavsar to be out with a romantic single, starring Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-lyricist Siddharth Amit Bhavsar best known for his melodious tracks across independent and film music like Ghalat Fehmi,...read more

5
Selena Gomez shares sneak peek of personal life

MUMBAI: A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul. Selena Gomez is many things—actress, musician and most recently an entrepreneur. The "Lose...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group