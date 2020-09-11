Himanshi Khurana's heart-broken poetry creates curiosity amongst fans!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana( Bigg Boss 13 fame) who recently travelled to Goa a few days ago for one of her shoots, took out some time and spent her time alone by the beach. Which was a great way to unwind but what caught our eyes was when Himanshi Khurana uploaded a heart-broken poetry on her Instagram stories along with her beautiful pictures.
Himanshi also shared a video of her by the beach grooving the song “I’ll never love again by Isabella Santiago” Later, she shared a series of poems on Instagram's story and wrote: "Chup hu magar kamzor nahin," "Hum jaante the tootega magar waada haseen tha."
Watch here:
Later, she also penned a few heart-touching words that read: "Sab badal gaye, apna bhi haq banta hai" and her last story was: "Sab gyaan dete hain, tum saath dena."
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana recently released a music video together “Afsos Karoge”. However Asim's fans warned and criticized Himanshi saying that whatever she has achieved in life is all because of Asim Riaz and to stay away from him.
Himanshi also replied to most of the fans and told them to not give stress to Asim, as he's anyway going through a lot. At last, Himanshi concluded by saying it’ll be her last work him Asim, and will also vanish from his life if the fans want too.
