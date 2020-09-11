For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Sep 2020 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

EXIT Festival’s 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival started its 20th Anniversary celebrations with an audience of 2000 people and performances by Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Black Coffee, Nina Kravitz and many more!

EXIT Festival started celebrating its 20th anniversary with four day long ‘Life Stream' Festival, which took place last weekend in front of an audience 2000 people at magnificent Petrovaradin fortress.

The ‘Life Steam' project, realized in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), brought to Novi Sad some of the biggest artists in electronic music history such as Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer, Black Coffee, Hot Since 82, Paul van Dyk and many more. Artists performed either live or virtual on one of the most spectacular productions of the year that was specially built for this occasion on area of world renowned EXIT Dance Arena that usually receives more than 20.000 people. With this project, EXIT became one of the few music festivals in the world that managed to produce live festival performance in 2020, after being postponed twice due to the epidemic peaks in Serbia.

Exit's ‘Life Stream' took place from 3rd till 6th of September live from the unique stage located in the trench of the world renowned mts Dance Arena with fantastic sets delivered by Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Ben Klock, Hot Since 82, Marcel Dettmann, Satori live, DJ Tennis, Burak Yeter, Ofenbach, Mahmut Orhan and virtually via special screens by Carl Cox, Paul van Dyk, Nina Kraviz and Black Coffee.

There were only 500 people in the audience every festival night, while all health measures were conducted, even stricter than those prescribed by the Government. Social distancing was maintained among other measures and with such a demanding task, incomparable to anything so far, EXIT showed how a completely safe event can be organized even during a pandemic.

EXIT's ‘Life Stream' performances will be broadcasted over the course of two long weekends, from September 17th to the 20th and September 24th to the 27th. Together with artists performances, ‘Life Stream' will feature videos and messages about looming environmental and hunger crisis. The teaser in the form of the premiere broadcast of Charlotte de Witte's performance was aired last Saturday and resonated in the global music industry and community with viewership of more than 600,000 people so far. The complete Life Stream program is available on the EXIT's official website and EXIT's Facebook page as well as on Life Stream's website, containing a detailed broadcast schedule.

Exit's ‘Life Stream' also included the international panel Conscious Music, where key people of the WFP, David Beasley, and Exit, Dušan Kovačević, spoke. Beasley pointed out that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people exposed to extreme hunger has increased to as many as 270 million, which is an increase of over 80% compared to the previous year. According to Dušan Kovačević, if humanity does not change the direction it is moving in, our planet may become uninhabitable over the course of the following decades, due to the worsening climate changes. He added that with the Life Stream project EXIT wants to set a good example and encourage other festivals to use their media space to draw the public's attention to the environmental and hunger crisis. The Life Stream concept will be developed as an open-source platform and will be offered to other festivals and events around the world, for free.

The peak of EXIT's 20th anniversary celebration will happen at EXIT 2021 from 8th to 11th of July, with the next year also marking 60 years od the United Nations World Food Programme. EXIT 2021 will see the performances of David Guetta, Tyga, Eric Prydz, Four Tet, Boris Brejcha and many more.

Tags
Carl Cox Charlotte de Witte Black Coffee Nina Kravitz EXIST festive
Related news
News | 22 Aug 2020

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz and Ofenbach to lead Exit Festival's life stream

MUMBAI: Life Stream brings together an impressive list of global and regional artists whose exclusive performances will draw the attention of the entire planet to a project implemented by EXIT in collaboration with the UN World Food Program, the world’s largest humanitarian organization!

read more
News | 24 Jul 2020

Katy Perry: Push myself into thinking in a different way

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry likes to push the darkest moments of her life and channel her emotions into upbeat songs.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2020

Top 100 DJs go virtual in 2020

MUMBAI: Voting in the world's biggest DJ poll, DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs, kicks off on 15th July 2020 at 12pm BST - with a virtual twist!

read more
News | 27 Jun 2020

EXIT birthday weekend: "Activism - the next 20 years" with Nick Vujicic, and world exclusive Moby and Carl Cox performances

MUMBAI: In the wake of preparing for the EXIT festival twentieth edition, that will be held from August 13 to 16 at the Petrovaradin Fortress, this weekend the festival team will mark a special date, June 29th, when this incredible 20 year music journey started.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2020

Calvin Logue debuts on Heldeep records with the fierce techno of 'Resonance EP'

MUMBAI: Scottish producer Calvin Logue has already been championed by the likes of Carl Cox, Pete Tong, Adam Beyer and Nicole Moudaber thanks to his stellar tracks on the likes of Spinnin’ Deep. Now he arrives for his debut outing on Heldeep Records with two absolute juggernauts.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Apple One' subscription confirmed by Apple Music app

MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more

News
Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more

News
T-Series files a lawsuit against short video music app 'Roposo'

MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more

News
Dance Label Dirtybird Partners with OnNow.tv to Hatch Livestream Creativity and Fan Interaction

Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more

News
Radio City hits one million milestone on YouTube

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Check out 'Rona Rajwadi' latest Gujarati music video sung by Sagar Purabiya

MUMBAI: Check-out latest Gujarati song 'Rona Rajwadi' sung by 'Sagar Purabiya'. The song showcases the girl being absolutely bold and how she is...read more

2
Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan's "Tere Bagair" music song video out now!

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan’s New Music Video 'Tere Bagair' Ft. Aditya Narayan Out Now On YouTube Watch here: Udit Narayan’s new music video 'Tere Bagair'...read more

3
House Gospel Choir drop emotional new single 'Latch'

MUMBAI: House Gospel Choir continue their hot streak with new single ‘Latch’, their third release in quick succession, out 11th October. As with...read more

4
Pubs reopen in Delhi with no loud music and strict protocol

MUMBAI: Pubs and bars across Delhi reopened on Wednesday, although at 50 per cent capacity in line with social-distancing guidelines. The decision...read more

5
We will fight, even Salim-Javed fought for their right, says SWA Jury member Amit Khanna

MUMBAI: Bollywood has been quite unfair to writers and they often get robbed of their credit whether as screenwriters or lyricists. SWA(The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group