Dance System delivers dynamic remix of 'Wuh Oh' latest single 'Softstyle'

MUMBAI: Dance System delivers a unique take on ‘Softstyle’, injecting his signature blend of high energy techno, house and garage with a floor filling breakdown. Better known as L-Vis 1990, DJ, producer and label head Dance System has been at the forefront of dance music for over a decade. He is a founding member of the era- defining Night Slugs Collective. Reserving his Dance System alias for more four-to-the-floor focused productions, he has previously released tracks on the likes of Clone, Monkeytown Records and Eat’s Everything’s Edible imprint.



Listen here:



https://open.spotify.com/album/0Gt3EsBBiGyM7RPadKSeoL?nd=1&nd=1



Wuh Oh says: ‘As soon as Dance System heard ‘Softstyle’ he told me what he wanted to do with the track and executed it straight away. It was impressive to see him work so instinctively and efficiently. The whiplash inducing switch ups between contrasting sections are so cool! I can’t wait to hear that driving bassline on a huge sound system.’



Creatively and sonically Wuh Oh takes inspiration from the likes of Chemical Brothers, BJÖRK, Kanye West, Jai Paul, Daft Punk and Dennis Sulta to create his own inimitable style. The track follows on from recent singles including ‘Zita’, ‘How Do You Do It’, ‘Pretty Boy’ (remixed by legendary producer Hudson Mohawke) and ‘Ziggy’. The rising artist has already received a wealth of support from some of the biggest names in the industry including Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Sega Bodega, Hudson Mohawke, Nemone, UNKLE (James Lavelle), Busy P and key tastemaker platforms including i-D Magazine, Wonderland, Dummy, The Fader, Colors, Hyponik and Mixmag where he was named a ‘One To Watch’ artist for 2020.



Wuh Oh has gained recognition for his hyper-energetic live sets which see him merge DJing, prodigious keyboard playing and self-styled interpretive dance whilst performing in flamboyant custom-made outfits. This summer Wuh Oh was confirmed to perform at Glastonbury, Wireless, Reading & Leeds, Lovebox, Parklife, The Great Escape, Live At Leeds and Sziget (some of which have been postponed due to current circumstances).