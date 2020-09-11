For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Sep 2020 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

Check out 'Rona Rajwadi' latest Gujarati music video sung by Sagar Purabiya

MUMBAI: Check-out latest Gujarati song 'Rona Rajwadi' sung by 'Sagar Purabiya'. The song showcases the girl being absolutely bold and how she is giving a hard time to the boy who is trying to impress her with all his charm.

Watch here:

'Rona Rajwadi' is directed by Faruk Gayakwad & Naresh Rajput, lyrics written by Jagdish Raval Mota & Sunil Jasaliya.

