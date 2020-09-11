For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Sep 2020 15:58

Archit, Smit ft. Abhiruchi releases new song 'Dil'

MUMBAI: Archit and Smit shared a new song “Dil” featuring Abhiruchi Singh.

“Dil” is the story of a very Impulsive, goofy and a Happy Go Lucky girl who just wants to follow what her heart says but invariably lands up in a new problem all together.

“At some point in our lives we all have been in a situation where we have taken certain really questionable and dumb decisions just to keep our hearts happy. And with this song, we're here to say that it's okay guys.! We can relate”.

When they sat for a jam to make this song, all they had on their mind was the idea of this goofy girl and thankfully they had just the exact same character with them in real life too. Abhiruchi Singh is probably one of the most pure hearted person you'd come across, she has not only voiced the track so beautifully but also co-written the song along with us.

As and when they progressed with the melody they realized that lyrically, this song could be this girl's brain, ranting about having to deal with her most recent fudge up! And that's it, they knew they were onto something when the first two lines went like,
"lo phir shuroo hue, ye dil ke silasile
dil aavaara .
jahaan bhee jaen ye, kare museebaten
dil bechaara . "

Musically, they feel blessed to be working alongside a team of such wonderfully talented musicians who played on their track to make it sound like the way it is! On drums they have Jignesh Patel, percussions Omkar Salunkhe & Pulkeet Kakkad, Acoustic & Electric Guitars are played by Soumil Pandit. The song is Mixed & Mastered by Shane Macwan.

Although, The musical highlight of the song for us has to be the walking bass played wonderfully by Lavine Da Costa.! Fun fact The very instrument he got for their recording was The 70 year old Pure Wood Double Bass which was originally used by the legendary composer RD Burman for most of his songs!

Watch here:

Dil: Song Description

Atleast once in our lifetime, We all have made some really questionable and dumb decisions just to keep our hearts happy! Listening to your heart can often lead to a rollercoaster life, but the two things that it guarantees are SATISFACTION & HAPPINESS. This song is for all those Happy go Lucky people who love listening to their #DIL no matter what!

