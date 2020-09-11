Aditya Narayan goes Instagram live with Udit Narayan!

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan in his short IG live with his dad Udit Narayan mentioned about the first project made by him which happened to be an independent single “Tere Bagair” sung by his dad which was recorded during this pandemic Crisis at his own home studio.
Aditya says since it was an independent record they didn’t have any finance or a big record label with crores of rupees but definitely did have the spirit and desire to make a music video.
Further Naryan thanks everyone for the wonderful support and love on the video and audio, especially on the newly released song from his dad Udit Narayan “Tere Bagair” which means “Without you all, we are nothing” says Aditya Narayan in the video.
Udit Narayan to expresses that he is way too proud of Aditya Narayan in the video
Watch here:
Udit Narayan thanked his son for making the album and felt happy the song was for him.
Aditya and his dad also entertained fans singing some songs, doing Q&A in the short IG live session.
Watch full live here:
MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more
MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnershiread more
MUMBAI: Rapid growth of short-video apps are sparking unrest from music rights holder about licenread more
Dirtybird spent 15 years creating a close-knit community via electronic music, live events, and aread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's new song “Ayen Kiven Son”featuring Amrit Maan is out now on Youtube “Ayen Kiven Son” is composed...read more
MUMBAI: Pubs and bars across Delhi reopened on Wednesday, although at 50 per cent capacity in line with social-distancing guidelines. The decision...read more
MUMBAI: Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, has released the new fan music video for the title track of her latest acoustic album, "...read more
MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan in his short IG live with his dad Udit Narayan mentioned about the first project made by him which happened to be an...read more
MUMBAI: First love is always special, more so when you realize that you feel differently. Be it the constant jitters or butterflies in the stomach,...read more