editorial
News |  11 Sep 2020 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Aditya Narayan goes Instagram live with Udit Narayan!

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan in his short IG live with his dad Udit Narayan mentioned about the first project made by him which happened to be an independent single “Tere Bagair” sung by his dad which was recorded during this pandemic Crisis at his own home studio.

Aditya says since it was an independent record they didn’t have any finance or a big record label with crores of rupees but definitely did have the spirit and desire to make a music video.

Further Naryan thanks everyone for the wonderful support and love on the video and audio, especially on the newly released song from his dad Udit Narayan “Tere Bagair” which means “Without you all, we are nothing” says Aditya Narayan in the video.

Udit Narayan to expresses that he is way too proud of Aditya Narayan in the video

Watch here:

Udit Narayan thanked his son for making the album and felt happy the song was for him.

Aditya and his dad also entertained fans singing some songs, doing Q&A in the short IG live session.

Watch full live here:

Tags
Aditya Narayan Udit Narayan
