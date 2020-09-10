For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Sep 2020 14:30

Watch Kanye West and children walking on water

MUMBAI: American rapper Kanye West made a dramatic entrance at his Sunday Service in the city of Atlanta, appearing to walk on water with his children.

The rapper and his children are seen seemingly walking across a water body to a choir that also appears to be standing on water.

The gathering, held at the Pinewood Forest in Georgia, included a sunset sermon by televangelist Joel Osteen, who spoke about the story from the Bible in which Jesus walked on water. Later in the service, West’s choir offered attendees a stunning visual by appearing to cross walk on the lake’s surface while performing.

Reaching from the people and social media:

Since Kanye West form im Sunday Service Choir for January 2019, they perform for events across the world, including for Coachella and Paris Fashion Week.
Kanye West currently is running for US presidency as independent candidate.

