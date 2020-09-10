Watch Kanye West and children walking on water

MUMBAI: American rapper Kanye West made a dramatic entrance at his Sunday Service in the city of Atlanta, appearing to walk on water with his children.

The rapper and his children are seen seemingly walking across a water body to a choir that also appears to be standing on water.

The gathering, held at the Pinewood Forest in Georgia, included a sunset sermon by televangelist Joel Osteen, who spoke about the story from the Bible in which Jesus walked on water. Later in the service, West’s choir offered attendees a stunning visual by appearing to cross walk on the lake’s surface while performing.

Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/N8zq9tCZJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

Reaching from the people and social media:

so nobody bothered by the video of Kanye West & Joel Osteen giving the illusion that they’re walking on water—while talking about Jesus. i guess the grass was too basic. — c. wilson jr. (@c_wilsonj) September 7, 2020

Why is Kanye West on his Instagram story making a mockery of the lord right now Him and Joel Osteen are portraying themselves walking on water — Elijha (@LeftistElijha) September 7, 2020

I’m starting to think this is more of a cult thingy than a church thingy... cos why tf they wearing prison pajamas — HOEkage (@jaykaymalay) September 7, 2020

Since Kanye West form im Sunday Service Choir for January 2019, they perform for events across the world, including for Coachella and Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West currently is running for US presidency as independent candidate.