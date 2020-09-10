MTV Beats Sessions From Home featured Sachet Tandon

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon featured on MTV Beats Sessions From Home this week for his new song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til”.
Sachet is known for some massive hits like Bekhayali, Psycho Saiyyan, and Mere Sohneya, to name a few. In the episode, he sung “Bekhayali”, “Mere Sohneya”, “Psycho saiyyan”, and his new song, “Kandhe Ka Woh Til”.
The episode premiered on Thursday, 12 PM, 10th September on MTV Beats.
