News |  10 Sep 2020 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Kumar Raj dedicates his next Music Video 'Mujhe Insaaf De Do' to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire nation grieving for such a great loss. Producer- Director Kumar Raj dedicated his new song 'Mujhe Insaaf DeDo' to the supremely talented actor who we all miss dearly.

The song is a very heart touching and emotional song bringing back the happy memories that we have left of the supremely talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput fondly known as SSR.

The song 'Mujhe Insaaf
DeDo' is also an outcry to seek justice for Sushant, his family, friends, well wishers who deserve to know the truth.

" I feel that the family of Sushant needs to know the truth along with millions of fans who are always praying, fighting and hoping for his justice through the ongoing investigation. We all have to jointly push hard in whatever way we possibly can to demand justice for Sushant & his family who deserve to know the truth. Remember it took one person to start the #metoo movement to bring about the change" , explained Kumar Raj.

The song "Mujhe Insaaf De Do" is directed by Rekha Rana & the music director is Sujeet Sharma. The song is sung by Mayank Pant and the lyrics are written by Lali Mishra.

When asked actor/ director Rekha Rana about this song she explained, " I am pained by Sushant's death, I happened to work with him couple of times & I was very impressed with his simplicity, humbleness, dedication & hardwork. His family needs to know the truth and we all deserve to know the truth & demand justice for Sushant"

'Mujhe insaaf DeDo' is produced by Kumar Raj and is presented under the banner of Christ productions & Kumar Raj Productions. The music video released yesterday 7th September 2020 on Christ Productions YouTube channel.

Watch here:

Sushant Singh Rajput Singer actor Kumar Raj Mujhe Insaaf De Do
