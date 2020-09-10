John Mayer trades guitar for fishing rod

MUMBAI: American singer- songwriter shared on IGTV finding all-new inspiration and mentioned about trading his guitar for a fishing rod and a camera.
“How about we just go outside and see what happens?” Mayer asks the assembled camera and sound crew. Thus kicks off the off-beat but delightfully moving short film “John Mayer Goes Outside,” presented by Land Rover.
View this post on Instagram
A few months ago, @landroverusa and @atlanticrethink asked if I wanted to drive around Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park for a few days in the new Defender 110. Being a longtime Defender lover, I jumped at the opportunity. Bringing the new ride was their idea. Bringing my old ride was mine.
Behind the wheel of a shiny new Defender, Mayer finds a fishing hole and explores the oldest trees on Earth. And amid the adventure, he even finds time to pen a tribute tune to his time in nature.
MUMBAI: Google send email to its user reminding them that at the end of the year between Octoberread more
MUMBAI: Further restrictions around social gatherings alongside new requirements for night-time read more
MUMBAI: The SETI Institute and GNU Radio are officially joining forces to continue work already uread more
MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscread more
MUMBAI: Army is set to launch the first community radio station in unstable part of South Kashmirread more
MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon featured on MTV Beats Sessions From Home this week for his new song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til”. Sachet is known for some massive hits...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed chapel. The marriage ceremony of Lily...read more
MUMBAI: American rapper Kanye West made a dramatic entrance at his Sunday Service in the city of Atlanta, appearing to walk on water with his...read more
MUMBAI: CloudNone is back on the release radar once again with a new ATTLAS remix of his track ‘From Here’. It directly follows ‘Further’, CloudNone’...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series have released song Bambai Mein Ka Ba, which has featured popular actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. This song showcases reality of...read more