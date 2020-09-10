For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Sep 2020

John Mayer trades guitar for fishing rod

MUMBAI: American singer- songwriter shared on IGTV finding all-new inspiration and mentioned about trading his guitar for a fishing rod and a camera.

“How about we just go outside and see what happens?” Mayer asks the assembled camera and sound crew. Thus kicks off the off-beat but delightfully moving short film “John Mayer Goes Outside,” presented by Land Rover.

Behind the wheel of a shiny new Defender, Mayer finds a fishing hole and explores the oldest trees on Earth. And amid the adventure, he even finds time to pen a tribute tune to his time in nature.

