For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Sep 2020 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

Harmeet Singh announces the Launch of "The WeCare Initiative" on 'World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day'

MUMBAI: Entertainment industry is the epitome of glamour and glitz and that’s a stark contrast to the other side of the showbiz industry - which is the constant issue with the unpredictable nature of the job. Late last year the news of television actor Kushal Punjabi committing suicide was a rude awakening for his close friend Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros. With the current scenario in the entertainment industry, he decided to bring together a group of like-minded people to launch a Suicide Prevention Awareness movement called the ‘WeCare Initiative’. They are also focused on mental & emotional wellness.

Music Director Harmeet Singh is launching the ‘WeCare Initiative’ today, 10th September 2020 - ‘World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day’, to provide suicide prevention awareness, suicide sensitivity training and thus be a support system to the entire entertainment industry. Charity begins at home hence this initiative is for the people by the people of the entertainment industry. It’s being done for the First Time by one of their Own.

In the second phase they aim at making the entire Entertainment Industry a safe, respectful and ethical place for everyone. The aim will be to spread their helping hands to everyone possible within their reach.

When asked about the same, Harmeet Singh, Founder of We Care said, “This initiative has been taken with the help of few friends and professionals who are well trained and equipped. The rising rates of suicide in the country, especially in the Entertainment Industry, has brought the conversation around mental health into the open and that’s the first step. I lost my friend Kushal, which I still haven’t recovered from. ‘WeCare Initiative’ is a platform for people who find it difficult to speak up, to reach out for help. We aim to reduce the stigma around emotional and mental health issues, spread awareness about suicide prevention and change the way people look at mental and emotional health. By training as many people as possible within the Entertainment Industry as ‘Gatekeepers” we will have eyes and ears everywhere – to identify the signs of suicide and confidently know what to do and how to help”.

Executive Director of WeCare Initiative, Natasha Sharma Dip. HB (KGH, UK) is a Gatekeeper Trainer, Counsellor, Psychotherapist and Clinical Hypnotherapist told us, “anyone and everyone can help save a life - this is backed by research, when I say that suicide is the most preventable cause of death. Gatekeeper Training is a program developed over 20 years by Dr. Paul Quinett of the qprinsitute in the USA and generates suicide prevention capabilities at the community level”.

‘The WeCare Initiative’ aims to train and sensitize, as many people as possible within the entertainment industry, towards suicide. They aim to create an infrastructure for jobs and opportunities for struggling people via a referral system in the second phase. It also provides online and offline resources, connect with professionals if required and enables them to seek help.

Visit them at www.thewecareinitiative.com to know more about them. You can help save a life today.

Tags
Harmeet Singh Manmeet Singh music The We are Initiative
Related news
News | 10 Sep 2020

Flautist Paras Nath's act of valour for corona warriors; contracted virus post Independence Day tribute to CRPF Jawans and police men and women

MUMBAI: Flautist Paras Nath contracted the virus while paying a musical tribute to all the corona warriors on Independence Day celebration.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

Jasleen Royal on her new song about long-distance relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal says her reality reflects in her music, because she wants it to make it relatable to her listeners.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

Kavita Seth: Wherever I perform, fans always request me to sing 'Iktara'

MUMBAI: Singer Kavita Seth says she feels incomplete without soulful music.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

T-Series's next sung by Sachet Tandon 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' ft Salman Yusuff Khan, Zaara Yesmin is out now

MUMBAI: Known to deliver the biggest and most popular love songs of all time, T-Series with singer Sachet Tandon release their next single together.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

NCPA along with HSBC brings to you a live workshop on embracing ‘Digital Spaces’ for performing arts

MUMBAI: India’s premier cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in collaboration with HSBC will be hosting a workshop on ‘The Convergence of Digitization and the Arts’ as part of their initiative on ancillary skill development for the artiste community.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City hits one million milestone on YouTube

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again.read more

News
Play Music to discontinue from October; Google informs users!

MUMBAI: Google send email to its user reminding them that at the end of the year between Octoberread more

News
NTIA joins academic and industry experts fear 'Rule Of Six' could sound 'Death Knell' for many in live music sector

MUMBAI: Further restrictions around social gatherings alongside new requirements for night-time read more

News
SETI Institute and GNU Radio join forces

MUMBAI: The SETI Institute and GNU Radio are officially joining forces to continue work already uread more

News
Learn how COVID-19 is transforming Live Music Industry

MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Sur: It's my dream to perform in front of a million people one day

MUMBAI: British-singer, songwriter-music producer Sur from London now based in Mumbai happens to create his own commercial music where he derives...read more

2
Flautist Paras Nath's act of valour for corona warriors; contracted virus post Independence Day tribute to CRPF Jawans and police men and women

MUMBAI: Flautist Paras Nath contracted the virus while paying a musical tribute to all the corona warriors on Independence Day celebration. Though...read more

3
Aussie band The Buckleys to bring debut album to India via virtual gig

MUMBAI: Australian sibling band, The Buckleys, are excited to perform the songs of their debut album, Daydream, for Indian fans via a virtual gig....read more

4
Don't let daddy know announce their return to The Iconic Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam

MUMBAI: Internationally renowned dance event concept Don’t Let Daddy Know has announced a return to their previous home base venue, Ziggo Dome in...read more

5
Elohim unveils 'I'm Lost' remixes

MUMBAI: Los Angeles artist, producer and songwriter Elohim unveils a brand new Remix EP for her new single “I’m Lost”. The 4-track collection...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group