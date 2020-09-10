Flautist Paras Nath's act of valour for corona warriors; contracted virus post Independence Day tribute to CRPF Jawans and police men and women

MUMBAI: Flautist Paras Nath contracted the virus while paying a musical tribute to all the corona warriors on Independence Day celebration.
Though he has recovered from the virus, he has no regrets that he performed the National Anthem for CRPF jawans, policemen and women, says need be he will do it again despite the threat virus will potentially raise on his life.
After detecting the virus, Paras was immediately hospitalised, followed by self quarantine for a few days. However, now the flautist is all fit and fine.
“I am proud and I have no regrets. If our front line warriors can go to work, potentially risk their lives for us, this is the least I could do for them. Infact need be I’ll do it again” says Paras Nath.
Nath’s tribute served as a beautiful motivation to fight the corona pandemic. He expressed his salutation, appreciation and gratitude to police men and women for their valour.
