Don't let daddy know announce their return to The Iconic Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam

MUMBAI: Internationally renowned dance event concept Don’t Let Daddy Know has announced a return to their previous home base venue, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. For their eighth edition in the Capital, E&A Events organized one night of long-awaited madness on Saturday March 6, 2021.

Watch here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1755502661285984&extid=LP0W9GB8ahohKKVr

Returning to the Ziggo Dome was a no-brainer, as the venue has proven to be the ideal location for hosting Don’t Let Daddy Know events time and time again, uniting more than 85 nationalities each year. As with previous DLDK events, fans can expect a world-class line-up of DJ talent, set to be announced later this year.

Ever since its inception on the idyllic party island of Ibiza in 2012, the Don’t Let Daddy Know events have matured into much more than just a club night, to become a movement and lifestyle unlike any other. Following eight years of sold-out shows, catering to hundreds of thousands of dance music enthusiasts from all over the globe, Ziggo Dome will welcome 12,500 party-goers for a magical night of dance music excellence.

We’re very excited to return to the beautiful venue Ziggo Dome. Although these times are uncertain for everyone and we don’t know what the future will bring, we remain positive and hope to be able to do what we love most next year, organizing large-scale dance music festivals and uniting thousands of dance music lovers from all around the world." - Sem Vox, DJ and owner of E&A Events.

In the case of event postponement or cancellation, all tickets purchased via official sales channels (See Tickets & Festicket) will be entitled to receive a refund for their purchased tickets within one month after the planned date or a voucher for the postponed event.