BTS 'Dynamite' extends Billboard 100 chart record

MUMBAI: BTS' "Dynamite" spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

BTS also notches its eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 12), and ranks as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second consecutive week, as the group's new single "Dynamite" scores its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Dynamite" drew 17.5 million U.S. streams and sold 182,000 downloads in the week ending Sept. 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

It also attracted 16 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Sept. 6.

A week earlier, the song earned BTS its first Hot 100 leader and made the group the first all-South Korean act ever to top the chart.

With its eighth week at No. 1, BTS passes Bruno Mars for a solo share of the 10th-most total weeks spent atop the Artist 100, which began in 2014. Notably, BTS extends its record for the most time at No. 1 among duos or groups (doubling twenty one pilots' four frames on top).