For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Sep 2020 14:21 |  By RnMTeam

Aussie band The Buckleys to bring debut album to India via virtual gig

MUMBAI: Australian sibling band, The Buckleys, are excited to perform the songs of their debut album, Daydream, for Indian fans via a virtual gig.

The Buckleys are a country pop trio comprising lead vocalist-guitarist Sarah, bassist Lachlan and Molly, a vocalist who also plays the mandolin and the piano or the organ.

The trio announced a special live performance on the album's release date, September 25. The concert, titled "Daydream With The Buckleys, Live From Byron Bay", will include all the album tracks. They performed for the Indian audience for the first time in May this year.

"We are beyond excited to be performing our debut album ‘Daydream' live for India and Sri Lanka," said The Buckleys in a joint statement.

"We were so warmly embraced by the Indian and Sri Lankan community following our World Virtual Tour and it's such an exciting moment for us now with the release of our debut album, we can't wait to share with you. Special thanks to BookMyShow for connecting us with this beautiful part of the world, we can't wait to come play in person one day," they added.

Earlier this year, the trio recreated the personalised "live" experience in the time of social distancing, by performing virtual tours across North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
The Buckleys Australian Sarah
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2020

Hansraj Hans' son Navraj comes up with new song 'Khaas'

MUMBAI: Singer Navraj Hans has come up with a new track, titled Khaas. The romantic-sad track is a solo for Navraj and the music video features him along with actress Ihana Dhillon.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2020

Factor B unveils Highlandr alias releases 3-track 'Particles', 'Are we falling' and 'Kingdom burns'

MUMBAI: Think you know Factor B - Australia’s biggest genre breakout since goodness knows when? Well, yes, more than likely you do, but this month Factor’s Brendan Blatt is aiming to shake that reality up some.

read more
News | 21 May 2020

Aussie band The Buckleys set for India debut with virtual tour

MUMBAI: Australian pop music and siblings’ band, The Buckleys, is set to bring their virtual tour to India. They will be performing for Indian music lovers for the first time on May 29.The Buckleys consist of Sarah Grace, Molly and Lachlan.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2020

Lockdown diaries: Miley Cyrus does boyfriend Cody Simpson's make-up

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus did her boyfriend Cody Simpson's make-up while in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 27-year-old Disney star treated her Australian singer boyfriend to a makeover at her house in Malibu, California on Saturday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

'Young Einstein' composer Martin Armiger passes away

MUMBAI: Martin Armiger, a musician turned record producer, academic, and film and TV composer, based in Australia is no more. He was 70.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Play Music to discontinue from October; Google informs users!

MUMBAI: Google send email to its user reminding them that at the end of the year between Octoberread more

News
NTIA joins academic and industry experts fear 'Rule Of Six' could sound 'Death Knell' for many in live music sector

MUMBAI: Further restrictions around social gatherings alongside new requirements for night-time read more

News
SETI Institute and GNU Radio join forces

MUMBAI: The SETI Institute and GNU Radio are officially joining forces to continue work already uread more

News
Learn how COVID-19 is transforming Live Music Industry

MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscread more

News
First community radio station to be launched by Army in South Kashmir

MUMBAI: Army is set to launch the first community radio station in unstable part of South Kashmirread more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Beats launches the first song from the Love Duet album, Jashn-e-bahaar, which chronicles the feeling of "First Love", featuring Sushant Divgikar

MUMBAI: First love is always special, more so when you realize that you feel differently. Be it the constant jitters or butterflies in the stomach,...read more

2
Kavita Seth: Wherever I perform, fans always request me to sing 'Iktara'

MUMBAI: Singer Kavita Seth says she feels incomplete without soulful music. Kavita is best known for her evergreen number "Iktara" in the 2009 coming...read more

3
T-Series's next sung by Sachet Tandon 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' ft Salman Yusuff Khan, Zaara Yesmin is out now

MUMBAI: Known to deliver the biggest and most popular love songs of all time, T-Series with singer Sachet Tandon release their next single together....read more

4
Kumar Raj dedicates his next Music Video 'Mujhe Insaaf De Do' to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire nation grieving for such a great loss. Producer- Director Kumar Raj dedicated his new...read more

5
Asha Bhosle at 88: My speed and efficiency make me feel I'm 40

MUMBAI: Asha Bhosle is 88, but she says she feels like 40. The playback legend says she feels almost half her age because, she believes in speed and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group