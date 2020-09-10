Aussie band The Buckleys to bring debut album to India via virtual gig

MUMBAI: Australian sibling band, The Buckleys, are excited to perform the songs of their debut album, Daydream, for Indian fans via a virtual gig.
The Buckleys are a country pop trio comprising lead vocalist-guitarist Sarah, bassist Lachlan and Molly, a vocalist who also plays the mandolin and the piano or the organ.
The trio announced a special live performance on the album's release date, September 25. The concert, titled "Daydream With The Buckleys, Live From Byron Bay", will include all the album tracks. They performed for the Indian audience for the first time in May this year.
"We are beyond excited to be performing our debut album ‘Daydream' live for India and Sri Lanka," said The Buckleys in a joint statement.
"We were so warmly embraced by the Indian and Sri Lankan community following our World Virtual Tour and it's such an exciting moment for us now with the release of our debut album, we can't wait to share with you. Special thanks to BookMyShow for connecting us with this beautiful part of the world, we can't wait to come play in person one day," they added.
Earlier this year, the trio recreated the personalised "live" experience in the time of social distancing, by performing virtual tours across North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
(Source: IANS)
