T-Series Apna Punjab releases song 'Sharara'

MUMBAI: T-Series Apna Punjab releases Sharara, visuals of which that gives you a typical Punjabi vibe. The track has been writen, sung and composed by Shivjot(popular Punjabi musician).

Song ‘Sharara' features popular Punjabi model Akaisha, whose been seen stealing the heart of the leading actor.

Akaisha can also be seen demanding Shivjot to buy sharara for her and the entire song is based on the fun banter between the leads.

Watch here:

