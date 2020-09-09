For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Sep 2020 18:04

Rapper Raftaar tests Covid-19 positive

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has tested Covid-19 positive. The singer is asymptomatic and currently living in isolation at home. Confirming the news on Wednesday, Raftaar however said there might be a technical error in the testing because he feels fit and fine.

In an Instagram message written in Hindi, Raftaar stated: "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today's test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home."

"I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error, because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don't think I have the disease because I don't display any symptoms or traits. But it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine."

"Please dont worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don't know how people got this information so fast. Don't worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care."

Beyond music, the rapper is all set to turn producer for a yet-untitled film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(Source: IANS)

