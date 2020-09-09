Netflix's BLACKPINK exclusive documentary 'Light Up the Sky' to premiere on October 14

MUMBAI: Netflix on Wednesday announced the first ‘all-access’ documentary featuring super-successful K-pop girl band Blackpink. Called Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, the documentary will premiere on the platform on October 14.

Helmed by Caroline Suh, who has also directed the Netflix docu-series Salt Fat Acid Heat, the documentary will feature exclusive footage and various behind-the-scene clips of Blackpink’s four band members — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. Fans will get an insight into the group’s journey to the top as the documentary will present clips from their early trainee days as well.

Speaking about the same, Blackpink said in a statement, “We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.”

Blackpink achieved major international fame when they became the first South Korean girl band to perform at Coachella last year. Recently, the music band made headlines as they collaborated with American singer Selena Gomez for a single called “Ice Cream.”