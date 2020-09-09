Most awaited song "Bambai Mein Ka Ba" sung and performed by Manoj Bajpayee out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series have released song Bambai Mein Ka Ba, which has featured popular actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
This song showcases reality of Mumbai,emotions, hope, poverty, helplessness and a lot more. Lyrics have been penned by Dr Sagar performed, sung cum performed by Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Anubhav Sinha.
Check out the song below.
“Bambai Mein Ka Ba” is a collaboration between two old friends, actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha and has resulted in this foot-tapping Bhojpuri Rap that you don't want to miss!
