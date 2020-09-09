Monica Dogra comes in support for Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: American musician and actress of Indian origin Monica Dogra seeks justice for Rhea Chakraborty.

Monica Dogra first uploaded a picture quote on her official Instagram page which mentioned,

Roses are Red

Voilets are Blue

Lets smash the Patriarchy

Me and You

With a hashtag #Justiceforrhea

Monica Dogra also uploaded a 11.11 minute video on her IG page which added,

The truth is a many faced God

Contemplation on Media Sensationalism,gossip,distractions from real issue’

She believes her opinion doesn’t only matter but in this case it was her responsibility to speak up.

The video was shot in Canada at her place where she had gone to be with family.

