News |  09 Sep 2020 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Monica Dogra comes in support for Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: American musician and actress of Indian origin Monica Dogra seeks justice for Rhea Chakraborty.

Monica Dogra first uploaded a picture quote on her official Instagram page which mentioned,

Roses are Red

Voilets are Blue

Lets smash the Patriarchy

Me and You

With a hashtag #Justiceforrhea

See here:



View this post on Instagram


#justiceforrhea

A post shared by Monica Dogra / Aka Shaa'ir (@monicadogra) on

Monica Dogra also uploaded a 11.11 minute video on her IG page which added,

The truth is a many faced God

Contemplation on Media Sensationalism,gossip,distractions from real issue’

She believes her opinion doesn’t only matter but in this case it was her responsibility to speak up.

The video was shot in Canada at her place where she had gone to be with family.

Watch here:



View this post on Instagram


Contemplation on media sensationalism... gossip... distractions from real issues... #justiceforrhea ...... and most importantly #compassion . . Don’t mind losing over 3K followers in a day for standing up for what is simple as breath to me so grateful to all who are speaking up. Pray that more of us find strength in solidarity with one another. The #india I love is the land of wisdom. . . Also, I shot this in #canada where I’ve gone to be with family (some with serious illness).... and I’ve lived in india for 14 years. Contributing taxes, art, participation, culture, love, sweat, effort, and tears. I love that country and it is my home. I believe my opinion not only matters but in this case it is my responsibility to speak up

A post shared by Monica Dogra / Aka Shaa'ir (@monicadogra) on

Monica Dogra Rhea Chakraborty SSR justice SSR case
