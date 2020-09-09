Monica Dogra comes in support for Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: American musician and actress of Indian origin Monica Dogra seeks justice for Rhea Chakraborty.
Monica Dogra first uploaded a picture quote on her official Instagram page which mentioned,
Roses are Red
Voilets are Blue
Lets smash the Patriarchy
Me and You
With a hashtag #Justiceforrhea
See here:
Monica Dogra also uploaded a 11.11 minute video on her IG page which added,
The truth is a many faced God
Contemplation on Media Sensationalism,gossip,distractions from real issue’
She believes her opinion doesn’t only matter but in this case it was her responsibility to speak up.
The video was shot in Canada at her place where she had gone to be with family.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
Contemplation on media sensationalism... gossip... distractions from real issues... #justiceforrhea ...... and most importantly #compassion . . Don’t mind losing over 3K followers in a day for standing up for what is simple as breath to me so grateful to all who are speaking up. Pray that more of us find strength in solidarity with one another. The #india I love is the land of wisdom. . . Also, I shot this in #canada where I’ve gone to be with family (some with serious illness).... and I’ve lived in india for 14 years. Contributing taxes, art, participation, culture, love, sweat, effort, and tears. I love that country and it is my home. I believe my opinion not only matters but in this case it is my responsibility to speak up
MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different wread more
MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The situation is getting worse and even though services are getting to normalcy it's not safe out there. Madhav is using this time away from...read more
MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted out and about for the first time after becoming parents. Despite the rising temperatures in Los...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, and Khazana, an annual concert that appreciates and...read more
MUMBAI: Very recently Indian Premier League released their 2020 anthem titled ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe ahead of its’...read more
MUMBAI: The Colombian producer and DJ Randy Torres has released his first single called ‘This Not Lady’ on Streamin’ Music Group (SMG). Born in 1991...read more