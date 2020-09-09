Madhav Mahajan takes to learning rapping during the lockdown

MUMBAI: The situation is getting worse and even though services are getting to normalcy it's not safe out there. Madhav is using this time away from the hustle to learning rapping and it would be another chinx in his armour as a musician. Madhav has true love for many art forms and he is putting them into practice.
We spoke to Madhav on the love for rapping and here is what Madhav has to say, " Rapping is something that has caught up in our culture very rapidly in the last two years specially after gully boy. It's been in the west for a long time. The most popular musicians and the chartbusters are from rappers be it kanye, Eminem or snoop Dogg. I am taking to it and it's unbelievably crazy. I wish I learned it earlier but there is a time for everything. Using this time to the best to learnt this cool art form. As a musician it will also increase my repertoire."
Madhav Mahajan has been active with whatever he could find.We can't wait for his next release and who knows it might be a rap song and we wish him all the luck.
