News |  09 Sep 2020 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spotted for the first time after becoming parents

MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted out and about for the first time after becoming parents. Despite the rising temperatures in Los Angeles, Calif., the newlyweds beat the heat on their afternoon stroll.

For the outing, the couple kept things casual and low-key, as they walked hand-in-hand.

Sophie threw on a striped shirt, white pants, sneakers and sunglasses, while Joe opted for an all-black ensemble. The Jonas Brothers member donned shorts, a hoodie, sneakers and sunnies. They both wore face masks.

The pair's neighborhood walk marks the first time they've been spotted since welcoming their daughter, Willa. Back in July, reps for the duo confirmed the baby's birth.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement read.

Since expanding their family, the first-time parents continue to remain private about their little one. Although, an insider previously shared they were soaking up every moment with their daughter.

"They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie," the insider revealed a day following news about the couple's daughter.

According to the insider, the two have been "so excited to be parents," and they've "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

As the insider described, "Everyone is very excited for them."

In February, Sophie and Joe were expecting their first child. At the time, the couple didn't publicly comment on the baby announcement. Only last month did Sophie refer to Joe as her "baby daddy" in an Instagram caption.

This summer, the couple not only celebrated the birth of their baby girl but they also rang in their one-year wedding anniversary.

Last June, the Game of Thrones alum married the singer (for a second time!) in a fairytale ceremony in France, which took place a month after their surprise wedding in Vegas.

"Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows," a source said of their France wedding. "Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

