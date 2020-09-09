For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Sep 2020 14:05 |  By RnMTeam

Inside of Paris Hilton's documentary Bombshells: abuse, family hidden secrets and more

MUMBAI: “My mom wanted me to be a Hilton. And I just wanted to be Paris."

And in her new documentary, Paris Hilton is just that: herself.

In her YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris, which premieres Sept. 14, the 39-year-old DJ and businesswoman opened up for the first time about her childhood trauma, secret abuse she said that she suffered at the Utah boarding school she went to as a teenager and in her romantic relationships, and the her feelings about the infamous sex tape scandal almost 20 years later.

"Something happened in my childhood that I never talked about with anyone," Paris explained in the opening scene of the movie. "I still have nightmares about it. I wish I could bring, like, a camera into my dreams, and, like, show you what it's like. It's terrifying. And I relive that every night. I experienced it and to this day I am still traumatized and I think the only way to have these nightmares stop is to do something about it."

And that's what she's doing in This Is Paris, talking about the experiences she went through in her boarding schools and in Hollywood, with her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild also offering insight into the world's original influencer.

Here are the biggest bombshells we learned from the new documentary, beginning with the revelation about the alleged abuse she endured at Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teen.

1. Boarding School Abuse
2. The truth
3. Her Daring Escapes
4. Her Teenage Rebellion
5. Abusive Relationships
6. The Sex Tape
7. Struggling With Insomnia
8. Her Nightmare Revealed
9. Trust Issues
10. Her Billion-Dollar Dream
11. The Fake Persons
12. Motherhood and Marriage
13. Guilt Over Being the Original Influenced
14. Fans Over Family and Friends

Tags
Paris Hilton Singer documentary music This is Paris
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2020

Rapper Raftaar tests Covid-19 positive

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has tested Covid-19 positive. The singer is asymptomatic and currently living in isolation at home. Confirming the news on Wednesday, Raftaar however said there might be a technical error in the testing because he feels fit and fine.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2020

Madhav Mahajan takes to learning rapping during the lockdown

MUMBAI: The situation is getting worse and even though services are getting to normalcy it's not safe out there. Madhav is using this time away from the hustle to learning rapping and it would be another chinx in his armour as a musician.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2020

T-Series Apna Punjab releases song 'Sharara'

MUMBAI: T-Series Apna Punjab releases Sharara, visuals of which that gives you a typical Punjabi vibe. The track has been writen, sung and composed by Shivjot(popular Punjabi musician).

read more
News | 09 Sep 2020

Hungama Artist Aloud and Khazana announce winners of the third edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, and Khazana, an annual concert that appreciates and celebrates the art of ghazals, announced the winners of the third edition of India’s first and only talent hunt for Ghazal singers - Khazana Artist Aloud Ta

read more
News | 09 Sep 2020

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spotted for the first time after becoming parents

MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted out and about for the first time after becoming parents. Despite the rising temperatures in Los Angeles, Calif., the newlyweds beat the heat on their afternoon stroll.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM SPOTLIGHT: Bringing stars 'Unplugged', a digital series of candid sessions featuring multiple artists

MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different wread more

News
BIG FM in association with HDFC ERGO culminates ‘Hands For Humanity’ campaign, A CSR initiative for those in need!

MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FMread more

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Inside of Paris Hilton's documentary Bombshells: abuse, family hidden secrets and more

MUMBAI: “My mom wanted me to be a Hilton. And I just wanted to be Paris." And in her new documentary, Paris Hilton is just that: herself. In her...read more

2
'Bekhayali' singer Sachet Tandon's new song has elements of contemporary dance

MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon is all set to come up with new song, titled “Kandhe ka woh til”. The upcoming romantic track has elements...read more

3
Zac Efron spotted with new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

MUMBAI: It looks like there is a new Vanessa in Zac Efron's life. Nearly a decade since the actor-singer and his famous ex-girlfriend Vanessa...read more

4
Randy Torres releases debut track 'This Not Lady' on Streamin' Music Group

MUMBAI: The Colombian producer and DJ Randy Torres has released his first single called ‘This Not Lady’ on Streamin’ Music Group (SMG). Born in 1991...read more

5
Love goes contemporary in T-Series' Kandhe Ka Woh Til ft. Salman Yusuff Khan & Zaara Yesmin

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster success of 2019's love anthem 'Bekhayali' from Kabir Singh, singer Sachet Tandon is back with another intense romantic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group