Delhi-based rapper KR$NA states IPL 2020 anthem is plagiarized from his 2017 track

MUMBAI: Very recently Indian Premier League released their 2020 anthem titled ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe ahead of its’ playoffs scheduled for later this month in UAE. Late last evening, popular Delhi-based rapper and music producer KR$NA, signed to independent hip-hop label Kalamkaar took to social media to vehemently express his disapproval of his 2017 track ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’ being plagiarizing for ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ without credit or consent.

KR$NA states, “I am deeply disappointed that established entities like the IPL and Disney Hotstar have permitted the plagiarizing of my song to create this year’s anthem without even seeking my endorsement in the matter. The fact that there were no hygiene checks undertaken to determine the originality and authenticity of the song before it was commissioned is quite alarming. My management and legal team are determining the next course of action as I believe we can’t let unlawful incidents like these be brushed under the carpet by large corporations at the cost of our livelihoods. I have some experience in the music industry and a strong management team but I shudder to think what upcoming artists would do in such a situation. Just cower under corporate pressure? For years, artists and art has been plagiarized by well established companies and composers in India but I feel like we really need to take a stand and not back down anymore. Allowing incidents like these to be overlooked without repercussions sets a dangerous precedent. Listeners who brought this blatant case of copying to my attention have been extremely supportive and have urged me to take a stand, and I think it’s the right thing to do, out of respect for my art and my fans.”

Ankit Khanna, Founder, Kalamkaar states, “It is incredibly disheartening to see how plagiarism has been such a rampant issue but such a muted discussion within the music industry. At Kalamkaar our incentive has always been artist focused and we will take adequate measures to ensure the rights of our artists are duly substantiated through the legal route. Quite frankly, it’s not about the money but artists need to be given due credit when it’s justified and their rights need to be protected and not abused. Plagiarism at any level discourages the idea of an inclusive cultural music industry. Today we aren’t organized into guilds and associations in India, we haven’t come up with clear systems in terms of protecting the rights and giving the proper value to the work of our artists. There are so many artists who don’t have strong management or giant labels representing them, the big question here is who is watching out for them and in a case of misuse of their copyrighted content would they also stand a chance to a fair trial. Hence plagiarism needs to be attacked at its’ very foundation and not discriminated basis the rank of an artist.”

With the credit of being the first Indian rapper ever to sign a major label deal for a hip-hop album in the early 2000’s, KR$NA is expected to drop his sophomore release later this year