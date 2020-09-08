'Yeh Saari Baat' crosses over three million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: 'Yeh Saari Baat' sung by 'Rochak Kohli' has crossed over 3 million views after its premiere on YouTube.
Watch here:
“Yeh Saari Baat” is a sweet romantic song about a young couple living in different time zones. They are miles apart, but love knows no bounds., 'Yeh Saari Baat' would remind you of your first love!
Rochak Kohli shares a clip of ‘Yeh Saari Baat” reaching 3 Million views on his IG page and says
“We just crossed over 3 million views on#YehSaariBaat on Youtube
A big big thank you for sharing your love and support on the video. Grateful to you all.
See here:
