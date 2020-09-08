For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Sep 2020 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

'Yeh Saari Baat' crosses over three million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: 'Yeh Saari Baat' sung by 'Rochak Kohli' has crossed over 3 million views after its premiere on YouTube.

Watch here:

“Yeh Saari Baat” is a sweet romantic song about a young couple living in different time zones. They are miles apart, but love knows no bounds., 'Yeh Saari Baat' would remind you of your first love!

Rochak Kohli shares a clip of ‘Yeh Saari Baat” reaching 3 Million views on his IG page and says

“We just crossed over 3 million views on#YehSaariBaat on Youtube

A big big thank you for sharing your love and support on the video. Grateful to you all.

See here:

Tags
Yeh Saari Baat Rochak Kohli 3 million views
Related news
News | 24 Jul 2020

Rochak Kohli: Reflect on your art and polish your skills this lockdown period!

MUMBAI: Indian music director for Bollywood films Rochak Kohli who is on his way onto creating new Indie music spoke to Radioandmusic.com on how he is spending his quarantine time and much more.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2020

T-Series curates a dream team for their latest single 'Dil Tod Ke'

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, composer Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir collaborate with Bhushan Kumar on this heartbreak song Current times might be challenging but Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series continues to pursue its passion of bringing audiences the best in entertainment and music.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2020

B Praak collaborates with Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer B Praak has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir on the upcoming song, "Dil tod ke". Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra will feature in the track's video, which is directed by Ashish Panda.

read more
News | 10 Jun 2020

Rochak Kohli's new song is about love in the time of distancing

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Rochak Kohli has come up with a new song titled " Yeh Saari Baat". The song is based on the concept of distant love and how couples have been interacting and bonding with each other through video calls during the lockdown.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2020

Believe to be one of the fastest-growing music companies helping artists build audiences and careers

MUMBAI: Believe, the leading technology and artist services company, announced today that it has acquired Canvas Talent, an India-based artist services, development, and booking company.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM SPOTLIGHT: Bringing stars 'Unplugged', a digital series of candid sessions featuring multiple artists

MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different wread more

News
BIG FM in association with HDFC ERGO culminates ‘Hands For Humanity’ campaign, A CSR initiative for those in need!

MUMBAI: Inspiring change and spreading a ray of hope and positivity in these trying times; BIG FMread more

News
Rs 375 crore raised by music streaming app Gaana

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more

News
BARC INDIA to mitigate impact of landing page on TV viewership

MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vishal Mishra launches Hansika in song Naina Jod Ke Pareek under Mayur Hasija's music label Clik Records

MUMBAI: A while back, Vishal Mishra opened up his social media platforms to invite new musical talents. Having started out as a music reality show...read more

2
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song 'Nach meri rani'

MUMBAI: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru...read more

3
Music video 'Chocolate' out now by Tony Kakkar,Riyaz Aly, Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg presents Chocolate by hit maker Tony Kakkar ft. Riyaz Aly & Avneet Kaur. Watch here: The music video shows Tony Kakkar,...read more

4
Lost Kings return with “Hurt” Ft. DeathbyRomy

MUMBAI: Los Angeles based producers Lost Kings are back with the release of their brand new track and music video, “Hurt” ft. singer/songwriter...read more

5
Billie Eilish joins hands with Fender to launch new ukulele

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has partnered with Fender to design and launch her own signature ukulele. Described as "a bold take on the four-string classic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group