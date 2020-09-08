For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2020

Vishal Mishra launches Hansika in song Naina Jod Ke Pareek under Mayur Hasija's music label Clik Records

MUMBAI: A while back, Vishal Mishra opened up his social media platforms to invite new musical talents. Having started out as a music reality show participant and working way up from the scratch, he decided to launch new talents and collaborate with them for his upcoming projects.

Now the singer-composer is all set to launch Hansika Pareek for his new song titled Naina Jod Ke under the music label, Clik Records, founded by music entrepreneur Mayur Hasija.

Naina Jod Ke will mark her debut in the music industry. Based in Ajmer, the aspiring vocalist is currently pursuing her graduation. Raghav Chaitanya has also lent his vocals to the song composed by Vishal.  

A flag-bearer of providing opportunities to talented and aspiring musicians, Vishal says, “I started my career as a singer when I appeared on a reality show back in the day. Over the years, I have worked very hard to carve a niche for myself here. The industry has been extremely gracious and has showered me with so many opportunities. I believe that it is now my turn to give something back to them. India is a treasure trove of talented musicians. I’m happy to provide them with a platform where they can come forward and showcase their skills”.

He also shares that his fondness for fresh talent stems from the novelty and rawness that they bring to the table. “I came across Hansika and her talent on social media. There is a certain freshness and raw appeal in her voice. I instantly thought of giving her a chance in my new song, Naina Jod Ke. I hope the audience will be as warm to her as they were and are to me,” Vishal adds. Mayur Hasija further added that the purpose of clik records is to given an opportunity to new talents and we all greatful to Vishal to put our vision in perspective.

