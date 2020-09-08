Subhash Ghai invites new talent in music and acting at AUDEUS TRAX

MUMBAI: Mukta Arts officially launches their new channel AUDEUS TRAX with new singers /musicians and actors . Three songs from music students and one poem recitation by an acting student will be starting on the days of 6th , 7th , 8th sept at 6pm everyday . please watch out
We are excited to announce the launch of Audeus TRAX - a Mukta Arts venture founded by our chairman, Mr. Subhash Ghai. We are also launching our presence across all social media platforms.
The purpose of Audeus TRAX is to promote upcoming talent in the field of content creation, acting and music. Our team carefully curates talent, hones their skills and promotes them through various projects including music videos and audio podcasts. The social media pages will share constant updates regarding upcoming projects. The team at Audeus TRAX is ardently working across achieving the best possible outputs for all the featured artists and talent.
If you want more details of how you can get involved or see what we are working on, then follow the official pages of Audeus TRAX to get the latest updates.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Audeus-Trax-103910411453478/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/audeustrax?igshid=1q3270y4ejmii
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AudeusTrax?s=08
