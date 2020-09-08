For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Selena Gomez shares trailer of 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'

MUMBAI: “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” from executive producer Selena Gomez, stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery. It is premiering on Friday 11 September,2020.

Sony Pictures will host a premiere for the upcoming Tristar and Stage 6 Films romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” as a drive-in movie on its studio lot in Culver City, California, the studio announced Wednesday.

The “Rare” singer shared the trailer of the upcoming movie on her Instagram.

Selena also announced the release date on her social media with a caption, “THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY. Finally comes out on Friday! Iam excited to produce a film directed and written by a first time female filmmaker @nkrinsky. Although you can see this movie in some theatres, remember that COVID-19 is not fake news- so please follow safety guidelines in order to enjoy the movie experience with the lowest risk possible. Oh and here is a special trailer we made featuring my song ‘Souvenir’”.

