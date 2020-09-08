'Sadak 2' singer Leena Bose tests Covid-19 positive

MUMBAI: Budding Bollywood singer Leena Bose has tested positive for Covid-19. Leena has lately been in the news for her romantic hit song Tum se hi, which she sang with Ankit Tiwari for Sadak 2.
Speaking to IANS, the singer confirmed she had contracted with the coronavirus, adding that she is currently under home quarantine in Kolkata.
"Recently, my song got released and I was giving interviews following proper precautions from my hometown Kolkata. Unfortunately, one day I came home and was not feeling well. I thought it's just the viral thing and took rest, but after a couple of days I had fever. I took a Covid-19 test and the results was positive," she said.
"The reports came two days ago, and since then I am in complete isolation in the upper floor of our house. I am eating light and healthy and, of course, taking medicines," Leena informed.
"My family members will also undergo Covid-19 test just to be on safe side," she added.
"It's not easy to combat the disease. When body temperature rises it feels like you are standing under the sun. I can't talk much. It's very annoying -- headache, fever, cough, cold and what not. I am trying to take rest," Leena shared.
(Source: IANS)
