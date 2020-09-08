For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song 'Nach meri rani'

MUMBAI: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Titled "Nach meri rani", the new track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Guru posted a boomerang video on Instagram where he is seen rehearsing with Nora.

"Get ready for the blast," he captioned the clip.

"We shot for a new track after almost five months. It is something fresh and the song has a very upbeat groovy vibe like my other songs. Post lockdown, it was the first shoot we did in Mumbai in a week's schedule following all safety precautions and government norms," Guru said.

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has directed the moves of Guru and Nora in the video of the upcoming song.

(Source: IANS)

