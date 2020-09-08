For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Music video 'Chocolate' out now by Tony Kakkar,Riyaz Aly, Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg presents Chocolate by hit maker Tony Kakkar ft. Riyaz Aly & Avneet Kaur.

Watch here:

The music video shows Tony Kakkar,Riyaz Aly, Avneet Kaur singing and dancing, complete with a big chocolate on the background with a colorful paradise and fashion outfits.

‘Chocolate’ was composed and written by Tony Kakkar, produced by Anshul Garg featuring Riyaz Aly and Avneet Kaur.

