News |  08 Sep 2020 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh, Giorgia Andriani to shoot an 'old evergreen Bollywood song'

MUMBAI: Italian origin model-actress Giorgia Andriani is collaborating with Bhangra pop star Mika Singh to remake an evergreen Bollywood number, though she is not in the mood to reveal the name of the old hit song yet.

"I'm soon shooting for an old evergreen Bollywood song remake, sung and composed by Mika Singh. I'll share the name of the song with you later on. This song is unique because the genre in which it's been remade is path-breaking and not really common in Bollywood," Giorgia said.

She is happy to collaborate with Mika. "His work can never disappoint, his heart is one of the purest I know, and I'm a big fan of his. (I am) Very much looking forward to start shooting, and very much looking forward to you all enjoying this song!" she summed up.

(Source: IANS)

